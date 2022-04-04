FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Serge Aurier SBC – Requirements and solutions

On April 3, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team introduced a new Showdown Series into the game. This ongoing promo will put two cards up against each other whose teams are about to play in real life. Depending on how the real-life contest goes, the in-game cards can get a +1 or +2 upgrade. The +1 comes from a draw, while a real-world win gets you a +2. One of these Showdown cards was dropped into Squad Building Challenges and it’s Villareal RB Serge Aurier. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.

How to complete Showdown Serge Aurier SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC set, players will need to complete two different starting lineups which both come with different requirements you’ll need to keep in mind. Here they are:

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

Villarreal CF players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga Santander players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward -Rare Gold Pack

Solutions

This SBC currently costs just over 110,000 Coins. Because that price is a bit high and Aurier’s Villarreal side is definitely the underdogs against Bayern Munich, we would probably advise against this SBC. That said, if you need a LaLiga right-back, here are some solutions to help you out.

Tactical Emulation

ST : ST Inaki Williams (81 OVR)

: ST Inaki Williams (81 OVR) ST : ST Isak (82 OVR)

: ST Isak (82 OVR) LM : LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)

: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR) CDM : CM Giovanni Lo Celso (81 OVR)

: CM Giovanni Lo Celso (81 OVR) CDM : CAM Isco (82 OVR)

: CAM Isco (82 OVR) RM : RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)

: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR) LB : LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR) CB : CB Dakonam Djene (81 OVR)

: CB Dakonam Djene (81 OVR) CB : CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)

: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR) RB : ST TOTW Uros Durdevic (81 OVR)

: ST TOTW Uros Durdevic (81 OVR) GK: GK Jasper Cillessen (81 OVR)

LaLiga

ST : ST Jamie Vardy (86 OVR)

: ST Jamie Vardy (86 OVR) ST : ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)

: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR) CAM : CM Jorginho (85 OVR)

: CM Jorginho (85 OVR) LM : LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) RM : RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) CDM : CDM Wilfried Ndidi (85 OVR)

: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (85 OVR) LB : LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) CB : CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) CB : CB Matthias de Ligt (85 OVR)

: CB Matthias de Ligt (85 OVR) RB : LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)

: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR) GK: GK Wojiech Szczesny (87 OVR)

This challenge expires on April 6.