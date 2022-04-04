FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Serge Aurier SBC – Requirements and solutions
Can Aurier and Villareal pull off an upset?
On April 3, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team introduced a new Showdown Series into the game. This ongoing promo will put two cards up against each other whose teams are about to play in real life. Depending on how the real-life contest goes, the in-game cards can get a +1 or +2 upgrade. The +1 comes from a draw, while a real-world win gets you a +2. One of these Showdown cards was dropped into Squad Building Challenges and it’s Villareal RB Serge Aurier. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.
How to complete Showdown Serge Aurier SBC
To complete this SBC set, players will need to complete two different starting lineups which both come with different requirements you’ll need to keep in mind. Here they are:
Tactical Emulation
- Starting players – 11
- Villarreal CF players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack
LaLiga
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga Santander players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward -Rare Gold Pack
Solutions
This SBC currently costs just over 110,000 Coins. Because that price is a bit high and Aurier’s Villarreal side is definitely the underdogs against Bayern Munich, we would probably advise against this SBC. That said, if you need a LaLiga right-back, here are some solutions to help you out.
Tactical Emulation
- ST: ST Inaki Williams (81 OVR)
- ST: ST Isak (82 OVR)
- LM: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)
- CDM: CM Giovanni Lo Celso (81 OVR)
- CDM: CAM Isco (82 OVR)
- RM: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)
- LB: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Dakonam Djene (81 OVR)
- CB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)
- RB: ST TOTW Uros Durdevic (81 OVR)
- GK: GK Jasper Cillessen (81 OVR)
LaLiga
- ST: ST Jamie Vardy (86 OVR)
- ST: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)
- CAM: CM Jorginho (85 OVR)
- LM: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (85 OVR)
- LB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Matthias de Ligt (85 OVR)
- RB: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Wojiech Szczesny (87 OVR)
This challenge expires on April 6.