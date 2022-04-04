FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Marcus Tavernier SBC – Requirements and solutions

On April 3, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team introduced a new Showdown Series into the game. This ongoing promo will put two cards up against each other whose teams are about to play in real life. Depending on how the real-life contest goes, the in-game cards can get a +1 or +2 upgrade. The +1 comes from a draw, while a real-world win gets you a +2. One of these Showdown cards was dropped into Squad Building Challenges and it’s Middlesbrough RM Marcus Tavernier. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.

How to complete Showdown Marcus Tavernier SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to construct two separate starting lineups. Here are the requirements you’ll need to keep in mind while building it:

England

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 81

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Premium Gold Pack

83-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Mixed Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC will cost you around 25,000 Coins. The cheapest 87 OVR card on the market is right around that price and Tavernier could upgrade to an 89 OVR. He’s well worth completing even if you just use him for SBC fodder. Here are solutions to help you out.

England

ST : ST Richarlison (82 OVR)

: ST Richarlison (82 OVR) LM : LM Nani (81 OVR)

: LM Nani (81 OVR) CAM : CM Donny van de Beek (81 OVR)

: CM Donny van de Beek (81 OVR) CAM : CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR)

: CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR) RM : RM Bukayo Saka (80 OVR)

: RM Bukayo Saka (80 OVR) CM : CDM Nemanja Matic (79 OVR)

: CDM Nemanja Matic (79 OVR) LB : LB Marcelo (80 OVR)

: LB Marcelo (80 OVR) CB : CB Caglar Soyuncu (80 OVR)

: CB Caglar Soyuncu (80 OVR) CB : CB Victor Lindelof (80 OVR)

: CB Victor Lindelof (80 OVR) RB : RB Matt Doherty (78 OVR)

: RB Matt Doherty (78 OVR) GK: GK Lukasz Fabianski (82 OVR)

83-Rated Squad

ST : ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) ST : ST Luis Muriel (82 OVR)

: ST Luis Muriel (82 OVR) CAM : CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)

: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR) CM : CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) CM : CDM Lucas Leiva (81 OVR)

: CDM Lucas Leiva (81 OVR) CM : LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) LB : LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)

: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR) CB : CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) CB : CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) RB : ST Eden Dzeko (83 OVR)

: ST Eden Dzeko (83 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

This challenge expires on April 6.