FIFA 22: How to complete Silver Stars Matheus Thuler and Konrad de la Fuente Showdown Objectives challenge

In addition to a new Team of the Week, EA Sports and the FIFA team released a new Silver Stars challenge on April 6. This Silver Stars challenge fits in with the theme that the FIFA 22 team has laid out in FUT over the past week. It’s a Showdown-themed challenge, as FIFA players can obtain two Showdown cards. The Objectives challenge features two players that suit up for rival Ligue 1 teams: Matheus Thuler and Konrad de la Fuente. So, how can you complete this challenge? Let’s take a look.

For this Silver Stars challenge, two players can be obtained. One of those players is Montpellier defender Matheus Thuler:

The other is OM attacker Konrad de la Fuente:

FIFA players will need to complete four objectives in order to finish the Silver Stars Showdown challenge. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge. The Silver Lounge is a type of friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the two player items:

Win 4 – Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (rewards are 72 OVR Matheus Thuler and 150 XP)

– Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (rewards are 72 OVR Matheus Thuler and 150 XP) Score 15 – Score 15 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 150 XP)

– Score 15 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 150 XP) Through Gift – Assist six goals with Through Balls in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (rewards are Gold Pack and 150 XP)

– Assist six goals with Through Balls in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (rewards are Gold Pack and 150 XP) Fine Finish – Score a Finesse goal in eight separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (rewards are 82 OVR Konrad de la Fuente and 150 XP)

Players who complete all four will receive 150 XP, plus a Prime Electrum Players Pack.

This challenge expires on April 13.