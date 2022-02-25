FIFA 22: How to complete Silver Stars Talles Magno Objectives challenge

Silver Stars challenges are no longer reserved for Wednesdays. FIFA 22 has dropped the Silver Stars promo on February 25, as the FIFA devs are dropping boosted Silver versions of young up-and-comers, as well as blast from the past Flashbacks. One such card released by the FIFA team is a 74 OVR card of speedy New York City FC midfielder Talles Magno. So, how can you add this card to your collection? Let’s take a look.

FIFA players will need to complete three objectives. Unlike most Silver Stars challenges, this one must be completed within Squad Battles. However, the team building part of this will be important, as you’ll need a team full of Silver players in order to complete this challenge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the Silver Stars Magno:

Win 5 – Win five matches in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty, with a full squad of Silver player (including substitutes) (reward is 150 XP)

– Win five matches in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty, with a full squad of Silver player (including substitutes) (reward is 150 XP) Heading Hero – Score three headers in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty, with a full squad of Silver players (including subs) (reward is 150 XP)

– Score three headers in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty, with a full squad of Silver players (including subs) (reward is 150 XP) Assist 8 – Assist eight goals in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty, with a full squad of Silver players (including subs) (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the 74 OVR Talles Magno player item.

This challenge expires on March 4.