FIFA 22: How to complete Silver Stars Joelinton Objectives challenges

Silver Stars challenges traditionally release on a Wednesday, but not this week. EA and the FIFA 22 team have launched the Silver Stars promo on February 25, as users can now claim Silver Star player items of some very interesting players. To kick off the promo, the FIFA team released a 74 OVR card of Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton. Here’s how you can obtain it.

Much like with traditional Silver Stars challenges, FIFA players will need to complete three objectives. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge. The Silver Lounge is a type of friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the Silver Stars Joelinton:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score in 5 – Score in five separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score in five separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 8 – Assist eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the 74 OVR Joelinton player item.

This challenge expires on March 4.