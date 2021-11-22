FIFA 22: How to complete Squad Foundations Simon Banza SBC – Requirements and solutions
A new Foundations SBC is here.
If you’re looking to build a Liga Portugal-themed team in Football Ultimate Team, this SBC could help you out. EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team have released a new Squad Foundations SBC, with an 88 OVR player item of French striker Simon Banza set as the main prize. So, how can you add Banza to your collection? Let’s take a look.
How to complete Squad Foundations Simon Banza SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Liga Portugal
- Starting players – 11
- Liga Portugal players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
Top Form
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Jumbo Gold Pack
Solutions
This SBC should cost around 80,000 Coins in total. Here’s a look at potential solutions:
Liga Portugal
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Federico Chiesa (83 OVR)
- CAM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Palhinha (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTW CB Jonny Evans (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
Top Form
- ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- LF: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR)
- RF: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR)
- MCM: CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RB: TOTW RM Jonas Hofmann (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Nick Pope (83 OVR)
This challenge will expire on January 20, 2022.
Related: FIFA 22: How to complete Squad Foundations David Neres SBC – Requirements and solutions