FIFA 22: How to complete Squad Foundations Simon Banza SBC – Requirements and solutions

If you’re looking to build a Liga Portugal-themed team in Football Ultimate Team, this SBC could help you out. EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team have released a new Squad Foundations SBC, with an 88 OVR player item of French striker Simon Banza set as the main prize. So, how can you add Banza to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Squad Foundations Simon Banza SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Liga Portugal

Starting players – 11

Liga Portugal players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Starting players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Jumbo Gold Pack

Solutions

This SBC should cost around 80,000 Coins in total. Here’s a look at potential solutions:

Liga Portugal

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RW: RW Federico Chiesa (83 OVR)

RW Federico Chiesa (83 OVR) CAM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)

CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR) LCDM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) RCDM: CDM Palhinha (82 OVR)

CDM Palhinha (82 OVR) LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)

LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) RB: TOTW CB Jonny Evans (83 OVR)

TOTW CB Jonny Evans (83 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

Top Form

ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) LF: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR) RF: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCM: CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR) MCM: CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)

CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR) RCM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR) LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RB: TOTW RM Jonas Hofmann (84 OVR)

TOTW RM Jonas Hofmann (84 OVR) GK: GK Nick Pope (83 OVR)

This challenge will expire on January 20, 2022.

