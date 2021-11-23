FIFA 22: How to complete Squad Foundations Tahith Chong SBC – Requirements and solutions

A new FIFA 22 Squad Foundations SBC went live on November 23, and the latest reward comes from the EFL Championship. FIFA players can now attempt to obtain an 88 OVR player item that features Birmingham City midfielder Tahith Chong. So, how can you add this card to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Squad Foundations Tahith Chong SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup, which is set to the 4-2-3-1 [2] formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Netherlands players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Solutions

This SBC should cost around 90,000-100,000 Coins in total. That’s a steep price for an EFL player. However, this card has a lot of positives. Not only does Chong have a Dutch link, but this item has 4* Skill Moves and Weak Foot, and some really solid overall attributes. Even if you might have trouble fitting Chong in your lineup due to chemistry reasons, its stats are well worth the risk.

Here’s a look at potential solutions:

ST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)

ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR) LM: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) CAM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR) LCDM: CM Georginio Wijnaldum (84 OVR)

CM Georginio Wijnaldum (84 OVR) RCDM: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)

CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR) LB: TOTW ST Burak Yilmaz (84 OVR)

TOTW ST Burak Yilmaz (84 OVR) LCB: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR) RCB: CB Aymeric Laporte (86 OVR)

CB Aymeric Laporte (86 OVR) RB: RB Joao Cancelo (86 OVR)

RB Joao Cancelo (86 OVR) GK: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)

This challenge will expire on January 20, 2022.

