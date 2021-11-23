FIFA 22: How to complete Squad Foundations Tahith Chong SBC – Requirements and solutions
Quite the stats.
A new FIFA 22 Squad Foundations SBC went live on November 23, and the latest reward comes from the EFL Championship. FIFA players can now attempt to obtain an 88 OVR player item that features Birmingham City midfielder Tahith Chong. So, how can you add this card to your collection? Let’s take a look.
How to complete Squad Foundations Tahith Chong SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup, which is set to the 4-2-3-1 [2] formation, must meet the following requirements:
- Starting players – 11
- Netherlands players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
Solutions
This SBC should cost around 90,000-100,000 Coins in total. That’s a steep price for an EFL player. However, this card has a lot of positives. Not only does Chong have a Dutch link, but this item has 4* Skill Moves and Weak Foot, and some really solid overall attributes. Even if you might have trouble fitting Chong in your lineup due to chemistry reasons, its stats are well worth the risk.
Here’s a look at potential solutions:
- ST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)
- LM: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- CAM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Georginio Wijnaldum (84 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)
- LB: TOTW ST Burak Yilmaz (84 OVR)
- LCB: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Aymeric Laporte (86 OVR)
- RB: RB Joao Cancelo (86 OVR)
- GK: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)
This challenge will expire on January 20, 2022.
Related: FIFA 22: How to complete Squad Foundations David Neres SBC – Requirements and solutions