FIFA 22: How to complete UCL Road to the Knockouts Bernardo Silva SBC – Requirements and solutions
Add a star midfielder to your PL-themed team.
Team 2 of the FIFA 22 UCL Road to the Knockouts promo is live, and that means a chance at new cards. On October 22, EA released a new Squad Building Challenge, with the main reward being an 88 OVR player item of Man City midfielder Bernardo Silva. So, what do you need to complete this challenge? Let’s take a look.
How to complete UCL Road to the Knockouts Bernardo Silva SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete four starting lineups. The requirements for the four are as follows:
Road to the Knockouts
- Starting players – 11
- RTTK players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Prime Mixed Players Pack
Tactical Emulation
- Starting players – 11
- Manchester City players – Min. 1
- TOTW players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Mixed Players Pack
National Duty
- Starting players – 11
- Portugal players – Min. 1
- TOTW players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC should cost your somewhere around 110,000 Coins. If you need solutions, here are a few that could help you out:
Road to the Knockouts
- ST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (81 OVR)
- LM: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)
- RM: RM Jesus Corona (82 OVR)
- LCAM: CDM Ever Banega (83 OVR)
- RCAM: CF Anderson Talisca (82 OVR)
- CM: CM Petros (77 OVR)
- LB: LB Yuri Berichiche (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Raul Albiol (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Pau Torress (83 OVR)
- RB: RTTK RB Wilson Manafa (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Unai Simon (82 OVR)
Tactical Emulation
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Dejan Kulusevski (81 OVR)
- CM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)
- LB: CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Alessio Romagnoli (82 OVR)
- RB: TOTW ST Gaetan Laborde (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
National Duty
- LST: TOTW CF Josip Ilicic (86 OVR)
- RST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- CAM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- CDM: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RCB: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)
- RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR)
Premier League
- ST: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)
- LM: LW Lorenzo Insigne (86 OVR)
- RM: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- CAM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- LCM: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Giorgio Chiellini (86 OVR)
- RCB: CB Matthijs de Ligt (85 OVR)
- RB: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martínez (84 OVR)
This challenge will expire on October 29.