FIFA 22: How to complete UCL Road to the Knockouts Bernardo Silva SBC – Requirements and solutions

Team 2 of the FIFA 22 UCL Road to the Knockouts promo is live, and that means a chance at new cards. On October 22, EA released a new Squad Building Challenge, with the main reward being an 88 OVR player item of Man City midfielder Bernardo Silva. So, what do you need to complete this challenge? Let’s take a look.

How to complete UCL Road to the Knockouts Bernardo Silva SBC

Screenshot from Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete four starting lineups. The requirements for the four are as follows:

Road to the Knockouts

Starting players – 11

RTTK players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

Manchester City players – Min. 1

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Mixed Players Pack

National Duty

Starting players – 11

Portugal players – Min. 1

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC should cost your somewhere around 110,000 Coins. If you need solutions, here are a few that could help you out:

Road to the Knockouts

ST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (81 OVR)

ST Gonzalo Higuain (81 OVR) LM: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)

LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR) RM: RM Jesus Corona (82 OVR)

RM Jesus Corona (82 OVR) LCAM: CDM Ever Banega (83 OVR)

CDM Ever Banega (83 OVR) RCAM: CF Anderson Talisca (82 OVR)

CF Anderson Talisca (82 OVR) CM: CM Petros (77 OVR)

CM Petros (77 OVR) LB: LB Yuri Berichiche (82 OVR)

LB Yuri Berichiche (82 OVR) LCB: CB Raul Albiol (83 OVR)

CB Raul Albiol (83 OVR) RCB: CB Pau Torress (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torress (83 OVR) RB: RTTK RB Wilson Manafa (82 OVR)

RTTK RB Wilson Manafa (82 OVR) GK: GK Unai Simon (82 OVR)

Tactical Emulation

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RW: RW Dejan Kulusevski (81 OVR)

RW Dejan Kulusevski (81 OVR) CM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) LCDM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) RCDM: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)

CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR) LB: CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR)

CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR) LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RCB: CB Alessio Romagnoli (82 OVR)

CB Alessio Romagnoli (82 OVR) RB: TOTW ST Gaetan Laborde (83 OVR)

TOTW ST Gaetan Laborde (83 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

National Duty

LST: TOTW CF Josip Ilicic (86 OVR)

TOTW CF Josip Ilicic (86 OVR) RST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) CAM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) CDM: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)

CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR) LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)

LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR) LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RCB: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)

CF Joao Felix (83 OVR) RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR) GK: GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR)

Premier League

ST: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)

ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR) LM: LW Lorenzo Insigne (86 OVR)

LW Lorenzo Insigne (86 OVR) RM: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) CAM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) LCM: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)

CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR) RCM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR) LCB: CB Giorgio Chiellini (86 OVR)

CB Giorgio Chiellini (86 OVR) RCB: CB Matthijs de Ligt (85 OVR)

CB Matthijs de Ligt (85 OVR) RB: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martínez (84 OVR)

This challenge will expire on October 29.