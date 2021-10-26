FIFA 22: How to complete UCL Road to the Knockouts Filip Kostic SBC – Requirements and solutions

The UCL Road to the Knockouts promo rolls on, as FIFA 22 and EA Sports released a new Squad Building Challenge on October 26. FIFA players can now attempt to acquire an 86 OVR player item of Frankfurt midfielder Filip Kostic for a limited time. How can you add this card to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete UCL Road to the Knockouts Filip Kostic SBC

Screenshot from Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA users will need to complete two separate lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements. The requirements are as follows:

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Mixed Players Pack

Solutions

The total cost for these two lineups should come in at around 35,000 Coins. That’s not too bad for an 86 OVR mid with a Bundesliga link, especially one with very good pace. However, 2* Weak Foot and 3* Skill Moves does drag this item down a bit.

If you’re in need of solutions, here are a few that could help you out:

Top Form

ST: ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR)

ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: RM Rafa (82 OVR)

RM Rafa (82 OVR) LCM: CM Joao Mario (80 OVR)

CM Joao Mario (80 OVR) RCM: CM Pizzi (81 OVR)

CM Pizzi (81 OVR) CDM: CDM Palhinha (82 OVR)

CDM Palhinha (82 OVR) LB: LB Grimaldo (82 OVR)

LB Grimaldo (82 OVR) LCB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) RCB: CB Jan Vertonghen (81 OVR)

CB Jan Vertonghen (81 OVR) RB: TOTW ST Roman Yaremchuk (81 OVR)

TOTW ST Roman Yaremchuk (81 OVR) GK: GK Odisseas Vlachodimos (81 OVR)

Bundesliga

LST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) RST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) CAM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)

CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR) LCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) RCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) LCB: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)

LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR) MCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) GK: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

This challenge is slated to expire on November 2.