FIFA 22: How to complete Wayne Rooney vs. Thierry Henry Teams challenge

Christmas is here, and so is a new Teams challenge in FIFA 22. A new Teams challenge is now live, and for those who are new to the game of FUT in general, it’s a battle in which players choose from one of two sides. Once a side is picked, you will attempt to complete the objectives associated with the event. Complete these objectives, and not only will you gain XP, but also help boost your side’s average XP. The side with the most XP at the end of the challenge will be declared the winner.

For the next few weeks, FIFA players will be tasked to pick from a pair of Premier League legends: Wayne Rooney and Thierry Henry. So, what needs to be done, and which one should you choose? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Rooney vs. Henry Teams challenge

To select a side of this challenge, click on the Objectives tab on the bottom-left hand side of the FUT Main Menu. Scroll over to the Teams section, and then select either Rooney or Henry, depending on your preference.

If you select Rooney, here are the objectives that need to met for this challenge:

Striking Instinct – Score three goals with a ST in a Squad Battles match on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is 300 XP)

– Score three goals with a ST in a Squad Battles match on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is 300 XP) Perfect Pass – Assist with an English player in five separate Squad Battles matches (or Rivals) (rewards is 600 XP)

– Assist with an English player in five separate Squad Battles matches (or Rivals) (rewards is 600 XP) Premier Performer – Win five Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) matches with at least seven Premier League players in the starting lineup (rewards are 60 OVR Wildcard token and 600 XP)

– Win five Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) matches with at least seven Premier League players in the starting lineup (rewards are 60 OVR Wildcard token and 600 XP) Draft Delight – Win a match in an Online Draft (reward is 500 XP)

Should you choose Henry, these are the following objectives:

Striking Instinct – Score three goals with a ST in a Squad Battles match on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is 300 XP)

– Score three goals with a ST in a Squad Battles match on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is 300 XP) Perfect Pass – Assist with a French player in five separate Squad Battles matches (or Rivals) (rewards is 600 XP)

– Assist with a French player in five separate Squad Battles matches (or Rivals) (rewards is 600 XP) Premier Performer – Win five Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) matches with at least seven Premier League players in the starting lineup (rewards are 60 OVR Wildcard token and 600 XP)

– Win five Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) matches with at least seven Premier League players in the starting lineup (rewards are 60 OVR Wildcard token and 600 XP) Draft Delight – Win a match in an Online Draft (reward is 500 XP)

Users will need to complete at least one objective to be eligible for the winning group rewards. The group rewards are a tifo and XL tifo of the winning player, plus an Prime Electrum Players Pack.

As far as recommendations go, this one is tough to forecast. However, we will go towards Rooney. Henry is farther removed from his playing days than Rooney, who just retired earlier this year. And given the Manchester United legend’s popularity, we think that the former English national star will come out on top at the end of this challenge.

This event will end on January 7.

