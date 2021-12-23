FIFA 22: How to complete Winter Wildcards Riccardo Orsolini SBC – Requirements and solutions

The week of Winter Wildcards challenges is drawing towards a close, but there’s still some holiday rewards left under the FUT tree. On December 23, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new SBC, featuring Bologna midfielder Riccardo Orsolini. So, what do you need to do in order to get this challenge completed? Let’s start off by taking a look at the requirements.

How to complete WW Orsolini SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Italy

Starting players – 11

Italy players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Gold Players Pack

Serie A TIM

Starting players – Min. 1

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 30,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Italy

ST: ST Wout Weghurst (83 OVR)

ST Wout Weghurst (83 OVR) LF: LM Thorgan Hazard (82 OVR)

LM Thorgan Hazard (82 OVR) RF: RW Steven Berghuis (81 OVR)

RW Steven Berghuis (81 OVR) LCM: CAM Julian Brandt (81 OVR)

CAM Julian Brandt (81 OVR) MCM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)

CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR) RCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) LB: LM Vincenzo Grifo (79 OVR)

LM Vincenzo Grifo (79 OVR) LCB: CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR)

CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR) RCB: CB Edmond Tapsoba (81 OVR)

CB Edmond Tapsoba (81 OVR) RB: RB Nordi Mukiele (81 OVR)

RB Nordi Mukiele (81 OVR) GK: GK Lukas Hradecky (83 OVR)

Serie A TIM

ST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)

ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR) LW: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) CAM: CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR)

CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR) LCM: CM Jorginho (85 OVR)

CM Jorginho (85 OVR) RCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) LB: LM Robin Gosens (84 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (84 OVR) LCB: CB John Stones (83 OVR)

CB John Stones (83 OVR) RCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) RB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

Related: FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Gaetan Laborde SBC – Requirements and solutions

This challenge will expire on December 30.