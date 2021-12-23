FIFA 22: How to complete Winter Wildcards Riccardo Orsolini SBC – Requirements and solutions
A fresh reward is here.
The week of Winter Wildcards challenges is drawing towards a close, but there’s still some holiday rewards left under the FUT tree. On December 23, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new SBC, featuring Bologna midfielder Riccardo Orsolini. So, what do you need to do in order to get this challenge completed? Let’s start off by taking a look at the requirements.
How to complete WW Orsolini SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Italy
- Starting players – 11
- Italy players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Gold Players Pack
Serie A TIM
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Serie A players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 30,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Italy
- ST: ST Wout Weghurst (83 OVR)
- LF: LM Thorgan Hazard (82 OVR)
- RF: RW Steven Berghuis (81 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Julian Brandt (81 OVR)
- MCM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- LB: LM Vincenzo Grifo (79 OVR)
- LCB: CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR)
- RCB: CB Edmond Tapsoba (81 OVR)
- RB: RB Nordi Mukiele (81 OVR)
- GK: GK Lukas Hradecky (83 OVR)
Serie A TIM
- ST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)
- LW: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Jorginho (85 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- LB: LM Robin Gosens (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB John Stones (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- RB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
Related: FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Gaetan Laborde SBC – Requirements and solutions
This challenge will expire on December 30.