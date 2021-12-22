FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Gaetan Laborde SBC – Requirements and solutions

The Ligue 1 has revealed the Player of the Month for November, and the recipient of the award is Rennes striker Gaetan Laborde. The French attacker now has an 87 OVR Player of the Month item in FIFA 22, and it’s available via completing a new Squad Building Challenge. So, how can you add Laborde to your squad. Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus some handy solutions.

How to complete POTM Gaetan Laborde SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Solutions

This SBC should cost around 40,000 Coins in total. It’s not terrible at this stage of the game, and while there are better Ligue 1 strikers out there, this card should hold some value moving forward.

If you feel inclined to complete to add the POTM Laborde to your collection, here’s a look at potential solutions:

ST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)

ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR) LW: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) CAM: CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR)

CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR) LCM: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)

CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR) RCM: CM Jorginho (85 OVR)

CM Jorginho (85 OVR) LB: TOTW ST Jonathan David (84 OVR)

TOTW ST Jonathan David (84 OVR) LCB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) RCB: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) RB: CB John Stones (83 OVR)

CB John Stones (83 OVR) GK: GK Nick Pope (85 OVR)

This challenge will expire on January 20, 2022.