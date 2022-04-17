FIFA 22: How to vote for the Community Team of the Season (TOTS)

The FIFA 22 Team of the Season (TOTS) promo has been officially confirmed by EA Sports, and the first week of the event will feature players voted in by the fans. Users will be able to vote for who makes the list of players to make the Community Team of the Season, and the group of footballers eligible is massive and loaded, to say the least. But, how can you vote for the Community TOTS? Let’s go over the steps.

How to vote for the Community Team of the Season

Once voting for the Team of the Season opens up, head over to the EA FIFA website. This will be quite similar to how EA conducts voting for the Team of the Year.

Once you head over to the EA FIFA website and the voting screen, you will see an empty lineup and a list of players. To add a player to the lineup, click and hold on the card and drop it into the correct place in the lineup. After you have made the picks, enter them and complete your vote.

Voting for the FIFA 22 Community Team of the Season will begin on April 17 at 1 PM EDT. The full team will be announced and added to FUT on April 29.

