FIFA 22 Community Team of the Season (TOTS) voting begins, schedule revealed
The final push is here.
The end of the football year is upon us, which means it’s time to prepare for the Team of the Season (TOTS) promo. EA Sports traditionally caps off the end of the year with the TOTS, an event aimed to honor the best performers throughout their seasons. That will be no different for FIFA 22, and the promo will begin by letting fans pick the players for the first week.
Voting for the Community Team of the Season, the group of players picked by football fans, begins today. The Community TOTS will be the first of seven different groups of heavily boosted cards to be added to FIFA Ultimate Team in FIFA 22. The winners of the vote will be announced and added to the game on April 29.
The nominees for the Community Team of the Season feature footballers from across the world’s top associations. The list of nominees is made up of players who have received a maximum of one performance-based card over the course of the season, but it is still filled with starpower. Among the notable attackers who are eligible for the vote include:
- VfL Wolfsburg ST Max Kruse
- Villarreal CF ST Gerard Moreno
- Arsenal ST Alexandre Lacazette
- Crystal Palace LF Wilfried Zaha
- LA FC RW Carlos Vela
- Atletico de Madrid ST Luis Suarez
Some of the top midfielders eligible include:
- Manchester United CDM Fred
- Bayern Munich RM Serge Gnabry
- Shandong Luneng CM Marouane Fellaini
- Atletico de Madrid LM Yannick Carrasco
- FC Nantes LM Moses Simon
- Villarreal CF CM Parejo
- Santa Clara CAM Lincoln
Notable defenders who are eligible for the TOTS vote include:
- Slavia Praha RB Alexander Bah
- Wolves CB Conor Coady
- Crystal Palace LB Tyrick Mitchell
- Manchester City CB Aymeric Laporte
Lastly, notable goalkeepers include David Soria (Getafe CF), Jonas Omlin (Montpellier), and Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur).
Additionally, EA Sports announced that the Team of the Season promo will span seven weeks, beginning with the Community TOTS on April 29. Here’s a breakdown of the seven weeks, which will conclude on June 10 with the release of the final team:
- Week #1 – Community TOTS: Team Announced on April 29th
- Week #2 – Premier League TOTS: Team Announced on May 6th
- Week #3 – Bundesliga TOTS: Team Announced on May 13th
- Week #4 – LaLiga TOTS: Team Announced on May 20th
- Week #5 – Ligue 1 TOTS: Team Announced on May 27th
- Week #6 – Serie A TOTS: Team Announced on June 3rd
- Week #7 – Ultimate TOTS: Team Announced on June 10th
Related: FIFA 22: How to vote for the Community Team of the Season (TOTS)