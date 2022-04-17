FIFA 22 Community Team of the Season (TOTS) voting begins, schedule revealed

The end of the football year is upon us, which means it’s time to prepare for the Team of the Season (TOTS) promo. EA Sports traditionally caps off the end of the year with the TOTS, an event aimed to honor the best performers throughout their seasons. That will be no different for FIFA 22, and the promo will begin by letting fans pick the players for the first week.

Voting for the Community Team of the Season, the group of players picked by football fans, begins today. The Community TOTS will be the first of seven different groups of heavily boosted cards to be added to FIFA Ultimate Team in FIFA 22. The winners of the vote will be announced and added to the game on April 29.

The nominees for the Community Team of the Season feature footballers from across the world’s top associations. The list of nominees is made up of players who have received a maximum of one performance-based card over the course of the season, but it is still filled with starpower. Among the notable attackers who are eligible for the vote include:

VfL Wolfsburg ST Max Kruse

Villarreal CF ST Gerard Moreno

Arsenal ST Alexandre Lacazette

Crystal Palace LF Wilfried Zaha

LA FC RW Carlos Vela

Atletico de Madrid ST Luis Suarez

Some of the top midfielders eligible include:

Manchester United CDM Fred

Bayern Munich RM Serge Gnabry

Shandong Luneng CM Marouane Fellaini

Atletico de Madrid LM Yannick Carrasco

FC Nantes LM Moses Simon

Villarreal CF CM Parejo

Santa Clara CAM Lincoln

Notable defenders who are eligible for the TOTS vote include:

Slavia Praha RB Alexander Bah

Wolves CB Conor Coady

Crystal Palace LB Tyrick Mitchell

Manchester City CB Aymeric Laporte

Lastly, notable goalkeepers include David Soria (Getafe CF), Jonas Omlin (Montpellier), and Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur).

Additionally, EA Sports announced that the Team of the Season promo will span seven weeks, beginning with the Community TOTS on April 29. Here’s a breakdown of the seven weeks, which will conclude on June 10 with the release of the final team:

Week #1 – Community TOTS : Team Announced on April 29th

: Team Announced on April 29th Week #2 – Premier League TOTS : Team Announced on May 6th

: Team Announced on May 6th Week #3 – Bundesliga TOTS : Team Announced on May 13th

: Team Announced on May 13th Week #4 – LaLiga TOTS : Team Announced on May 20th

: Team Announced on May 20th Week #5 – Ligue 1 TOTS : Team Announced on May 27th

: Team Announced on May 27th Week #6 – Serie A TOTS : Team Announced on June 3rd

: Team Announced on June 3rd Week #7 – Ultimate TOTS: Team Announced on June 10th

Related: FIFA 22: How to vote for the Community Team of the Season (TOTS)