FIFA 22: How to vote for the TOTY 12th Man

The FIFA 22 Team of the Year (TOTY) promo officially went live on January 21. The promotion honors the 11 best players from this past calendar year, with special player items that reflect the accomplishments of those footballers. However, there is still one piece of business that needs to be taken care of: the TOTY 12th Man. Three players, Liverpool attacker Mo Salah, Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo, and Real Madrid attacker Karim Benzema, are the finalists for this honor.

FIFA 22 players can pick one of these three players to be the 12th Man, and here’s how you can participate in the TOTY vote.

To vote for the 12th Man for the FIFA 22 Team of the Year, enter either the FUT menu, or the FIFA Companion App. Then, go to the Store. Here, a Player Pick pack should be available in the inbox.

The pack features the three players that are up for the Team of the Year 12th Man: Karim Benzema, Mo Salah, and Cristiano Ronaldo. Pick one, and confirm that selection. Not only will you cast your vote for the 12th Man, but you’ll also receive a Loan item of that player’s base item in FUT.