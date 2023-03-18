FIFA 23: How to get 87 OVR FUT Ballers Arnaut Danjuma

FIFA 23’s FUT Ballers promo just became a whole lot more enticing with the introduction of its 87 OVR Arnaut Danjuma card. The latest version of the midfielder has close to perfect offensive attributes and only requires that players complete a list of Play to Ball objectives in order to earn it. Better yet, those knocking these objectives out will even get additional FUT Ballers and a collection of packs. Here’s how to complete the Play to Ball objectives and unlock the FUT Ballers Arnaut Danjuma card.

How to complete the Play to Ball objectives in FIFA 23

Danjuma’s special card dawns a swift 92 Pace, 92 Finishing, and a variety of Dribbling attributes that are all rated at 90. Before you spend time grinding out these objectives, here is a look at every rating the FUT Baller has:

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to get FUT Ballers Danjuma, you must complete all 13 Play to Ball objectives. These primarily task you with playing and winning in Draft and Squad Battles, though some have additional requirements. Despite this, the rewards you earn along the way are arguably better than Danjuma himself, as FUT Ballers Hattan Bahebri and FUT Ballers Aiden McGeady are also gifted through the Play to Ball Objectives.

Here’s the full list of Play to Ball objectives and rewards:

Let’s Ball : Play a match in any FUT Game mode Rewards: Draft Token Pack and 300 XP

: Play a match in any FUT Game mode Draft It I : Play a match in Offline or Online Draft Rewards: Gold Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP

: Play a match in Offline or Online Draft Draft It II : Play four matches in Offline or Online Draft Rewards: Prime Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP

: Play four matches in Offline or Online Draft Draft It III : Play eight matches in Offline or Online Draft Rewards: Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP

: Play eight matches in Offline or Online Draft Winning Recipe I : Win a match in Offline or Online Draft Rewards: Rare Gold Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP

: Win a match in Offline or Online Draft Winning Recipe II : Win two matches in Offline or Online Draft Rewards: Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP

: Win two matches in Offline or Online Draft Winning Recipe III : Win four matches in Offline or Online Draft Rewards: 81+ 11 Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP

: Win four matches in Offline or Online Draft Balling in Style I : Play a match in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Rewards: Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP

: Play a match in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Balling in Style II : Play two matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Rewards: Jumbo Gold Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP

: Play two matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Balling in Style III : Play four matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Rewards: Premium Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP

: Play four matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Saudi Build : Play six matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) having at least three players from MBS Pro League in your starting lineup Rewards: FUT Ballers Hattan Bahebri (Untradeable) and 300 XP

: Play six matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) having at least three players from MBS Pro League in your starting lineup Shamrock : Play six matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) having at least three players from Ireland in your starting lineup Rewards: FUT Ballers Aiden McGeady (Untradeable) and 300 XP

: Play six matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) having at least three players from Ireland in your starting lineup The Streets Will Never Forget : Assist with FUT Ballers Aiden McGeady and score with FUT Ballers Hattan Bahebri during four wins in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Rewards: Five 84+ Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP

: Assist with FUT Ballers Aiden McGeady and score with FUT Ballers Hattan Bahebri during four wins in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

After all objectives are finished, you will receive the 87 OVR FUT Ballers Arnaut Danjuma as well as a Super Loans Team Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP. The Play to Ball Objectives expire on Saturday, April 8.