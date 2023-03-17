FIFA 23: How to complete the Icon Johan Cruyff SBC – Requirements and solutions

FIFA 23’s Ultimate Team now has yet another Icon that can be earned through a Squad Building Challenge, with the latest being one for the speedy Johan Cruyff. Though, it is certainly not an easy challenge to knock out. The FC Barcelona legend requires players to build numerous lineups, but you can anticipate receiving plenty of valuable packs in the process. Here’s how to complete the Icon John Cruyff SBC in FIFA 23.

How to complete the Mid Icon Johan Cruyff SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

While this challenge asks that you sacrifice much of your Coins, the Icon’s attributes may make it worthwhile for many FUT squads. The center forward comes packaged with 91 Pace, 89 Shooting, and a spectacular 93 Dribbling. That said, there are 11 squads that need to be properly built in order to nab this card as well as its respective packs.

The requirements for the Icon Johan Cruyff SBC are as follows:

Born Legend

Rare players: 11

Starting players: 11

Player quality: Exactly Bronze Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack



Rising Star

Rare players: 11

Starting players: 11

Players quality: Exactly Silver Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack



Jopie

Netherlands players: Min. 1

Starting players: 11

Squad Rating: Min. 84 Reward: Mixed Players Pack



The Flying Dutchman

FC Barcelona players: Min. 1

Starting players: 11

Squad Rating: Min. 85 Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack



League Legend

LaLiga Santander players: Min. 1

Starting players: 11

Squad Rating: Min. 86 Reward: Prime Electrum Player Pack



86-Rated Squad

Starting players: 11

Squad Rating: Min. 86 Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack



Top-notch

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min. 1

Starting players: 11

Squad Rating: Min. 87 Reward: Small Rare Gold Players Pack



88-Rated Squad

Starting players: 11

Squad Rating: Min. 88 Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack



Top-notch

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min. 1

Starting players: 11

Squad Rating: Min. 88 Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack



89-Rated Squad

Starting players: 11

Squad Rating: Min. 89 Reward: Mega Pack



89-Rated Squad

Starting players: 11

Squad Rating: Min. 89 Reward: Mega Pack



Icon Johan Cruyff SBC solutions

In total, the SBC will likely cost you as much as 2,050,000 Coins, but using unneeded players from your club should lighten the pressure on your currency balance. While the first two sets of requirements should be a breeze, here’s some potential solutions for the rest of the Icon Johan Cruyff SBC.

Jopie

RM Otávio (82 OVR)

GK Álex Remiro (82 OVR)

CB Jonathan Tah (82 OVR)

CM TOTW Antonio Candreva (86 OVR)

ST Wissam Ben Yedder (84 OVR)

ST André Silva (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patrício (82 OVR)

CM TOTW Adrien Rabiot (86 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CB Stefan de Vrij (84 OVR)

CM Ivan Rakitić (82 OVR)

The Flying Dutchman

CB Gimenez (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Kessié (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

LM Leroy Sané (84 OVR)

GK Lukáš Hrádecký (83 OVR)

ST Wissam Ben Yedder (84 OVR)

TOTW CM Guerreiro (87 OVR)

TOTW RB Kyle Walker-Peters (87 OVR)

CM Rúben Neves (83 OVR)

TOTW CM Adrien Rabiot (86 OVR)

League Legend

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

TOTW CM Guerreiro (87 OVR)

TOTW RB Kyle Walker-Peters (87 OVR)

ST Tammy Abraham (82 OVR)

CDM Rúben Neves (83 OVR)

TOTW CM Mateo Kovacic (87 OVR)

CB John Stones (83 OVR)

TOTW ST Iago Aspas (87 OVR)

ST Sébastien Haller (82 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RTTF RW Erik Lamela (89 OVR)

86-Rated Squad

GK Wojciech Szczesny (86 OVR)

GK Édouard Mendy (86 OVR)

LW Vinícius Júnior (86 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (86 OVR)

CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (86 OVR)

Future Stars LB Fran García (85 OVR)

CF Christopher Nkunku (86 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (86 OVR)

TOTW CDM Jean-Eudes Aholou (86 OVR)

TOTW ST Denis Bouanga (85 OVR)

LW Raheem Sterling (86 OVR)

Top-notch

TOTW RM Domenico Berardi (88 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

TOTW RW Kyle Walker-Peters (87 OVR)

CAM David Silva (83 OVR)

TOTW ST Iago Aspas (87 OVR)

CDM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

Word Cup Path to Glory 2 CF Sofiane Boufal (88 OVR)

TOTW ST Jonathan David (88 OVR)

88-Rated Squad

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

CM Fabián (83 OVR)

CM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

ST Gabriel Jesus (83 OVR)

CAM David Silva (83 OVR)

CAM Bernardo Silva (88 OVR)

LW Neymar Jr (89 OVR)

CM Kevin De Bruyne (91 OVR)

RB Joshua Kimmich (89 OVR)

Top-notch

LB João Cancelo (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

TOTW CM Mateo Kovacic (87 OVR)

CDM Joshua Kimmich (89 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

LW Neymar Jr (89 OVR)

TOTW ST Jonathan David (88 OVR)

CM Koke (83 OVR)

CB Rúben Dias (88 OVR)

CM Fabián (83 OVR)

CAM Bernardo Silva (88 OVR)

89-Rated Squad

CM Kevin De Bruyne (91 OVR)

TOTW CM Guerreiro (87 OVR)

ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR)

TOTW ST Iago Aspas (87 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

CF Karim Benzema (91 OVR)

TOTW CM Mateo Kovacic (87 OVR)

GK Wojciech Szczesny (86 OVR)

RB Joshua Kimmich (89 OVR)

ST Lautaro Martínez (86 OVR)

89-Rated Squad

TOTW CM Adrien Rabiot (86 OVR)

RW Lionel Messi (91 OVR)

TOTW RB Kyle Walker-Peters (87 OVR)

TOTW ST Iago Aspas (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CF Karim Benzema (91 OVR)

TOTW CM Guerreiro (87 OVR)

CM Kevin De Bruyne (91 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

RTTF RW Erik Lamela (89 OVR)

TOTW CDM Jean-Eudes Aholou (86 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. The Icon Luis Diaz SBC will expire on May 31.