It’s a new year of FIFA, as FIFA 23 is now out worldwide. A new game means new ratings, and several risers from last year, like RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku and Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr., have receive significant upgrades from 22. And, let’s not forget about the household names like Messi, Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe who have been established as top-tier players for some time. Ratings are a key factor of each player, as these numbers affect how fast and effective a player is, as well as what skill move animations are available. With that said, let’s go over which players have five-star skill moves in FIFA 23.

All players with five-star skill moves in FIFA 23

CF Pele (Icon)

CM Zinedine Zidane (Icon)

RW Garrincha (Icon)

CF Johan Cryuff (Icon)

CF Roberto Baggio (Icon)

CAM Ronaldinho (Icon)

CM Andrea Pirlo (Icon)

CF Eric Cantana (Icon)

RW Jairzinho (Icon)

CAM Riquelme (Icon)

CAM Kaka (Icon)

ST Kylian Mbappe

ST Cristiano Ronaldo

LW Neymar Jr.

LW Vinicius Jr.

CM Thiago

LM Kingsley Coman

CAM Christopher Nkunku

RW Riyad Mahrez

CF Memphis Depay

CM Paul Pogba

CF Joao Felix

RW Angel di Maria

RM Jadon Sancho

CAM Martin Ødegaard

RW Hakim Ziyech

CF Roberto Firmino

RB Juan Cuadrado

RW Ousmane Dembele

RW Antony

CAM Lucas Paqueta

LW Wilfried Zaha

CAM Phillipe Coutinho

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic

LW Marcus Rashford

LM Allan Saint-Maximin

RW Jesus Corona

RW David Neres

LW Jesper Karlsson

CF Franck Ribery

CAM Coronado

LW Jota

CAM Matheus Pereira

CAM Marcelino Moreno

CAM Luciano Acosta

CAM Xherdan Shaqiri

RM Silas

LM Amine Harit

CAM Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

LW Cesinha

CAM Alexandru Maxim

LW Rayan Cherki (Silver)

LM Talles Magno (Silver)

RM Hernani (Silver)

LM Modou Barrow (Silver)

LM Aiden McGeady (Silver)

LW Osame Sahraoui (Silver)

RW Dylan Bahamboula (Bronze)

Note: All players are Gold rarity unless otherwise noted. Player information via FUTBIN.