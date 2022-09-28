FIFA 23: All players with five-star skill moves
The best of the best with skill moves.
It’s a new year of FIFA, as FIFA 23 is now out worldwide. A new game means new ratings, and several risers from last year, like RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku and Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr., have receive significant upgrades from 22. And, let’s not forget about the household names like Messi, Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe who have been established as top-tier players for some time. Ratings are a key factor of each player, as these numbers affect how fast and effective a player is, as well as what skill move animations are available. With that said, let’s go over which players have five-star skill moves in FIFA 23.
Related: How to do all skill moves in FIFA 23 – Stepover, McGeady Spin, star rating requirements and more
All players with five-star skill moves in FIFA 23
- CF Pele (Icon)
- CM Zinedine Zidane (Icon)
- RW Garrincha (Icon)
- CF Johan Cryuff (Icon)
- CF Roberto Baggio (Icon)
- CAM Ronaldinho (Icon)
- CM Andrea Pirlo (Icon)
- CF Eric Cantana (Icon)
- RW Jairzinho (Icon)
- CAM Riquelme (Icon)
- CAM Kaka (Icon)
- ST Kylian Mbappe
- ST Cristiano Ronaldo
- LW Neymar Jr.
- LW Vinicius Jr.
- CM Thiago
- LM Kingsley Coman
- CAM Christopher Nkunku
- RW Riyad Mahrez
- CF Memphis Depay
- CM Paul Pogba
- CF Joao Felix
- RW Angel di Maria
- RM Jadon Sancho
- CAM Martin Ødegaard
- RW Hakim Ziyech
- CF Roberto Firmino
- RB Juan Cuadrado
- RW Ousmane Dembele
- RW Antony
- CAM Lucas Paqueta
- LW Wilfried Zaha
- CAM Phillipe Coutinho
- ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic
- LW Marcus Rashford
- LM Allan Saint-Maximin
- RW Jesus Corona
- RW David Neres
- LW Jesper Karlsson
- CF Franck Ribery
- CAM Coronado
- LW Jota
- CAM Matheus Pereira
- CAM Marcelino Moreno
- CAM Luciano Acosta
- CAM Xherdan Shaqiri
- RM Silas
- LM Amine Harit
- CAM Daniel-Kofi Kyereh
- LW Cesinha
- CAM Alexandru Maxim
- LW Rayan Cherki (Silver)
- LM Talles Magno (Silver)
- RM Hernani (Silver)
- LM Modou Barrow (Silver)
- LM Aiden McGeady (Silver)
- LW Osame Sahraoui (Silver)
- RW Dylan Bahamboula (Bronze)
Note: All players are Gold rarity unless otherwise noted. Player information via FUTBIN.