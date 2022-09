How to do all skill moves in FIFA 23 – Stepover, McGeady Spin, star rating requirements and more

FIFA 23’s gameplay engine can be tough to master, especially since there are a lot of moving parts. This includes mastering the many different types of skill moves, which are used to fake out and beat defenders and create offense. We’re here to help with that process, and here are the skill moves controls you should.

1 Star Moves

Move XB Inputs PS Inputs Bridge Skill RB (Double Tap) R1 (Double Tap) Directional Nutmeg Hold LB + RB + R (Direction) Hold L1 + R1 + R (Direction) Ball Juggle (while standing) LT + RB (Tap) L2 + R1 (Tap) Open Up Fake Shot Left LB (Hold) + X or B + A + L (Northwest) L1 (Hold) + Square or Circle + X + L (Northwest) Open Up Fake Shot Right LB (Hold) + X or B + A + L (Northeast) L1 (Hold) + Square or Circle + X + L (Northeast) Flick Up for Volley LB (Hold) + R L1 (Hold) + R3

2 Star Moves

Move XB Inputs PS Inputs Feint Forward and Turn Right Stick (Flick Down and Down) Right Stick (Flick Down and Down) Body Feint Right Right Stick (Flick Right) Right Stick (Flick Right) Body Feint Left Right Stick (Flick Left) Right Stick (Flick Left) Stepover Right Right Stick (Move Clockwise from right) Right Stick (Move Clockwise from right) Stepover Left Right Stick (Move Counter-Clockwise from left) Right Stick (Move Counter-Clockwise from left) Reverse Stepover Right Right Stick (Move Counter-Clock from right side) Right Stick (Move Counter-Clock from right side) Reverse Stepover Left Right Stick (Move Clockwise from left) Right Stick (Move Clockwise from left) Ball Roll Left Right Stick (Hold Left) Right Stick (Hold Left) Ball Roll Right Right Stick (Hold Right) Right Stick (Hold Right) Drag Back LB + RB + Left Stick (Flick Down) L1 + R1 + Left Stick (Flick Down)

3 Star Moves

Move XB Inputs PS Inputs Heel Flick Right Stick (Flick Up/Down) Right Stick (Flick Up/Down) Roulette Right Right Stick (Turn Clockwise (6-3)) Right Stick (Turn Clockwise (6-3)) Roulette Left Right Stick (Turn Counter-Clockwise (6-9)) Right Stick (Turn Counter-Clockwise (6-9)) Fake Left & Go Right Right Stick (Turn Counter-Clockwise (9-3)) Right Stick (Turn Counter-Clockwise (9-3)) Fake Right & Go Left Right Stick (Turn Clockwise (3-9)) Right Stick (Turn Clockwise (3-9)) Heel Chop Left (while running) LT (Hold) + X or B + A + Left Stick (Hold Left) L2 (Hold) + Square or Circle + X + Left Stick (Hold Left) Heel Chop Right (while running) LT (Hold) + X or B + A + Left Stick (Hold Right) LT (Hold) + Square or Circle + A + Left Stick (Hold Right)

4 Star Moves

Move XB Inputs PS Inputs Ball Hop (while standing) LB (Hold) + R L1 (Hold) + R3 Heel to Heel Flick Right Stick (Flick Up/Down) Right Stick (Flick Up/Down) Simple Rainbow Right Stick (Flick Down/Up/Up) Right Stick (Flick Down/Up/Up) Spin Left RB (Hold) + Right Stick (Turn Counter-Clockwise (6-9)) R1 (Hold) + Right Stick (Turn Counter-Clockwise (6-9)) Spin Right RB (Hold) + Right Stick (Turn Clockwise (6-3)) RB (Hold) + Right Stick (Turn Clockwise (6-3)) Stop and Turn Left (while running) Right Stick (Flick Up/Flick Left) Right Stick (Flick Up/Flick Left) Stop and Turn Right (while running) Right Stick (Flick Up/Flick Right) Right Stick (Flick Up/Flick Right) Ball Roll Cut Right Right Stick (Hold Left)/Left Stick (Hold Right) Right Stick (Hold Left)/Left Stick (Hold Right) Ball Roll Cut Left Right Stick (Hold Right)/Left Stick (Hold Left) Right Stick (Hold Right)/Left Stick (Hold Left) Fake Pass (while standing) RT (Hold) + X or B + A R2 (Hold) + Square or Circle + X Fake Pass Exit Left (while standing) RT (Hold) + X or B + A + Left Stick (Northwest) R2 (Hold) + Square or Circle + X + Left Stick (Northwest) Fake Pass Exit Right (while standing) RT (Hold) + X or B + A + Left Stick (Northeast) R2 (Hold) + Square or Circle + X + Left Stick (Northeast) Quick Ball Rolls Right Stick (Hold Down) Right Stick (Hold Down) Drag to Heel LB (Hold) + Right Stick (Flick Down/Flick Left or Right) L1 (Hold) + Right Stick (Flick Down/Flick Left or Right) Lane Change Left LB (Hold) + Right Stick (Hold Left) L1 (Hold) + Right Stick (Hold Left) Lane Change Right LB (Hold) + Right Stick (Hold Right) LB (Hold) + Right Stick (Hold Right) Three Touch Roulette Left LT (Hold) + Right Stick (Flick Down/Flick Right) L2 (Hold) + Right Stick (Flick Down/Flick Right) Three Touch Roulette Right LT (Hold) + Right Stick (Flick Down/Flick Left) LT (Hold) + Right Stick (Flick Down/Flick Left) Drag Back Spin Left Right Stick (Flick Down/Flick Left) Right Stick (Flick Down/Flick Left) Drag Back Spin Right Right Stick (Flick Down/Flick Right) Right Stick (Flick Down/Flick Right)

5 Star Moves

Move XB Inputs PS Inputs McGeady Spin (Right) Right Stick (Right + Up) Right Stick (Right + Up) McGeady Spin (Left) Right Stick (Left + Down) Right Stick (Left + Down) Elastico Right Stick (Move Clockwise (3-9)) Right Stick (Move Clockwise (3-9)) Reverse Elastico Right Stick (Move Counter-Clockwise (9-3)) Right Stick (Move Counter-Clockwise (9-3)) Advanced Rainbow Right Stick (Flick Down/Hold Up/Flick Up) Right Stick (Flick Down/Hold Up/Flick Up) Hocus Pocus Right Stick (Clockwise (6-9))/Right Stick (Counter-Clockwise (9-3)) Right Stick (Clockwise (6-9))/Right Stick (Counter-Clockwise (9-3)) Triple Elastico Right Stick (Counter-Clockwise (6-3)/Right Stick (Clockwise (3-9)) Right Stick (Counter-Clockwise (6-3)/Right Stick (Clockwise (3-9)) Ball Roll & Flick Left Right Stick (Hold Right/Flick Up) Right Stick (Hold Right/Flick Up) Ball Roll & Flick Right Right Stick (Hold Left/Flick Up) Right Stick (Hold Left/Flick Up) Heel Flick Turn RB (Hold) + Right Stick (Flip Up/Flick Down) R1 (Hold) + Right Stick (Flip Up/Flick Down) Sombrero Flick Right Stick (Flick Up/Up/Down) Right Stick (Flick Up/Up/Down) Turn & Spin Left Right Stick (Flick Up/Left) Right Stick (Flick Up/Left) Turn & Spin Right Right Stick (Flick Up/Right) Right Stick (Flick Up/Right) Ball Roll Fake Left (while standing) Right Stick (Hold Left)/Right Stick (Flick Right) Right Stick (Hold Left)/Right Stick (Flick Right) Ball Roll Fake Right (while standing) Right Stick (Hold Right)/Right Stick (Flick Left) Right Stick (Hold Right)/Right Stick (Flick Left) Ball Roll Fake Turn LT (Hold) + Right Stick (Flick Up/Left or Right) L2 (Hold) + Right Stick (Flick Up/Left or Right) Elastico Chop Left RB (Hold) + Right Stick (Move Clockwise (3-9)) R1 (Hold) + Right Stick (Move Clockwise (3-9)) Elastico Chop Right RB (Hold) + Right Stick (Move Counter-Clockwise (9-3)) RB (Hold) + Right Stick (Move Counter-Clockwise (9-3)) Spin Flick Left RB (Hold) + Right Stick (Flick Up/Flick Left) R1 (Hold) + Right Stick (Flick Up/Flick Left) Spin Flick Right RB (Hold) + Right Stick (Flick Up/Flick Right) R1 (Hold) + Right Stick (Flick Up/Flick Right) Flick Over LB (Hold) + Right Stick (Hold Up) L1 (Hold) + Right Stick (Hold Up) Tornado Spin Left LB (Hold) + Right Stick (Flick Up/Flick Left) L1 (Hold) + Right Stick (Flick Up/Flick Left) Tornado Spin Right LB (Hold) + Right Stick (Flick Up/Flick Right) LB (Hold) + Right Stick (Flick Up/Flick Right) Rabona Fake (while jogging) LT (Hold) + X or B + A + Left Stick (Down) L2 (Hold) + Square or Circle + X + Left Stick (Down)

5 Star Juggling Tricks

Move XB Inputs PS Inputs Laces Flick Up LT + RB (Hold) L2 + R1 (Hold) Sombrero Flick Backwards Left Stick (Hold Down) Left Stick (Hold Down) Sombrero Flick Left Left Stick (Hold Left) Left Stick (Hold Left) Sombrero Flick Right Left Stick (Hold Right) Left Stick (Hold Right) Around the World Right Stick (Clockwise (12-6)/Clockwise (6-12)) or Counter-Clockwise (12-6)/Counter-Clockwise (6-12)) Right Stick (Clockwise (12-6)/Clockwise (6-12)) or Counter-Clockwise (12-6)/Counter-Clockwise (6-12)) In Air Elastico Right Stick (Flick Right/Flick Left) Right Stick (Flick Right/Flick Left) Reverse In Air Elastico Right Stick (Flick Left/Flick Right) Right Stick (Flick Left/Flick Right) Flick Up for Volley Left Stick (Hold Up) Left Stick (Hold Up) Chest Flick LT (Hold) + R (x2) L2 (Hold) + R3 (x2) T. Around the World Right Stick (Clockwise (6-12)/Clockwise (12-6)) + Right Stick (Flick Up) Right Stick (Clockwise (6-12)/Clockwise (12-6)) + Right Stick (Flick Up)

Keep in mind that these skill moves are based upon Skill Moves star ratings. In FUT or any other game mode, make sure to check a player’s star ratings, to see what moves can be done.