FIFA 23: Best Lengthy players in FUT

FIFA 23’s gameplay system is a bit different than from past years, thanks to the new AcceleRATE system. Many FUT players have been using “Lengthy” players, who are footballers that have taller builds, and the ability to move well over longer distances. This has started to become the meta in FIFA 23, meaning that it might be a good idea to acquaint yourself with some of the best who fall under this category. So, who are the best Lengthy players in FIFA 23? Let’s take a look at our picks.

Virgil van Dijk

Screenshot by Gamepur

We start off with arguably the most valuable back in FIFA 23: Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. van Dijk has a fantastic 91 Defense rating, and a very strong 86 Physical rating. The Dutchman’s 81 Pace rating should play up quite well, giving him the ability to stay with attackers and break up plays with ease.

Erling Haaland

Screenshot by Gamepur

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland might be the best options as far as Lengthy strikers goes in FIFA 23. Haaland has some of the best attributes one can find on a striker, and has a 6’5” build that allows the Norwegian to hold his own physically.

Kalidou Koulibaly

Screenshot by Gamepur

Chelsea back Kalidou Koulibaly’s base card is a hot item, and we can only wonder what an inform item of the new Blues addition will cost later this year. The new Chelsea defender has 85 Physical and 88 Defense, as well as a very respectable 82 Pace.

Antonio Rudiger

Screenshot by Gamepur

New Real Madrid back Antonio Rudiger received a major stat boost for FIFA 23, and he should be a strong option for FUT teams. Rudiger has 82 Pace, along with some of the best Physical and Defensive attributes among center backs.

Romelu Lukaku

Screenshot by Gamepur

Strker Romelu Lukaku is back in the Serie A with Inter Milan. While he did get a downgrade for 23, Lukaku should still be a solid option right out of the gate for FUT players. Lukaku has good Pace and Shooting stats for a striker, and should pair well with the next player on our list.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic might not be the fastest midfielder in FIFA 23 and FUT, but the Lazio midfielder should still be a force in this year’s game. Milinkovic-Savic has solid stats all-around, highlighted by 82 Passing & Dribbling, as well as 86 Physical.

Matthijs de Ligt

Screenshot by Gamepur

New Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt is another Dutch defender who can be categorized as a Lengthy player. de Ligt might not have the same Pace (75) that van Dijk does, but the young Dutch defender does have really good Defense attributes. de Ligt also shouldn’t be too costly, making him a strong option for FUT players who are on a budget.

Kyle Walker

Screenshot by Gamepur

Manchester City back Kyle Walker is one of the fastest defenders that can be found in FIFA 23. Walker’s base card has 91 Pace, and to make things even more interesting, his body profile puts the Englishman in the Lengthy category. Coupled with solid Physical and Defense attributes, expect to see Walker in a lot of lineups for FIFA 23.

Rafael Varane

Screenshot by Gamepur

Manchester United back Rafael Varane has been a powerful meta option in Football Ultimate Team for years, so it is much of a shock that the Frenchman is also Lengthy. Varane is a near-perfect defender, thanks to his strong Pace, Physical, and Defense attributes. If Lengthy is indeed the meta for FIFA 23, Varane should slot in right where he always seem to in FUT.

Presnel Kimpembe

Screenshot by Gamepur

PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe is a perfect fit alongside fellow Lengthy center back Rafael Varane. Kimpembe’s base card has 80 Pace, and is one of the more expensive base backs in all of FIFA 23. If you can somehow get both Kimpembe and Varane together, that should provide a powerful combo in the backfield.

Card information via FUTBIN.