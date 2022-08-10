FIFA 23 closed beta codes begin to be released, event starts on August 11

The last installment of the FIFA franchise, FIFA 23, is set to be released next month. However, that doesn’t mean football fans will have to wait until September to check out the new game. Electronic Arts has opened up a closed beta for FIFA 23, and let’s just say you might want to check your inbox.

EA is currently in the process of sending out closed beta codes for FIFA 23. We can confirm this to be true, as some of our staff have already received access to the beta version of FIFA. Those who receive beta codes can pre-load the work-in-progress version of the game. The beta of FIFA 23 does not actually begin until August 11 at 1 PM ET.

Many individuals on social media have reported receiving codes for the game, and based on screenshots from Twitter, there does appear to be some variation. Some codes include access to FIFA Ultimate Team, while others appear to be for VOLTA and Pro Clubs. All do appear to include access to Kick-Off, Online Friendlies, and Online Seasons.

Like this tweet if you did NOT get a #FIFA23 beta code yet ❤️



It will give you luck for the next batch 🍀 pic.twitter.com/SKKvcVXIWS — FIFA 23 News (@FUT23News) August 10, 2022

Can't play the FIFA 23 Beta as I'm on holiday so like this tweet for a chance to get the code!#FIFA23 #fifa23beta pic.twitter.com/J7Jbqy9mXX — Asad (@asad11___) August 10, 2022

If you did not receive a closed beta code at the onset, it is wise to keep checking your e-mail inbox regularly. Beta codes for EA games typically go out in waves, so if you were not included in the first batch, that does not mean you will be shut out necessarily.

The FIFA 23 closed beta is slated to end on September 1 at 1 PM ET. Throughout the course of the beta, players can hop on the EA website and provide feedback to the developers on the status of the game.

FIFA 23 is scheduled to be released on September 30 for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Stadia.