FIFA 23 FUT Football Nostalgia Season Level 15 and 30 Storyline Player Rewards – Which cards should you choose?

The latest Football Ultimate Team season in FIFA 23 went live on March 16. The Football Nostalgia season will bring new retro stadium themes and tifo, and the option to pick up new Storyline player rewards at Levels 15 & 30. So, which ones should you choose? Let’s take a look at the available options and our recommendations for this season.

Football Nostalgia Level 15 and 30 Storyline Player Rewards

Much like with some of the prior Seasons in FIFA 23, players can choose from one of three players at Level 15. The players are:

Level 15

Zakaria Bakkali

Screenshot by Gamepur

Team: RKC Waalwijk (Eredivisie)

RKC Waalwijk (Eredivisie) Alternate Positions: LM, RW

LM, RW Skill Moves : 4-star

: 4-star Weak Foot: 4-star

Tim Leibold

Screenshot by Gamepur

Team: Sporting KC (Liga Portugal)

Sporting KC (Liga Portugal) Alternate Positions: LWB. LM

LWB. LM Skill Moves : 3-star

: 3-star Weak Foot: 3-star

Tiago Ilori

Screenshot by Gamepur

Team: Pacos Ferreira (Liga Portugal)

Pacos Ferreira (Liga Portugal) Alternate Positions: None

None Skill Moves : 2-star

: 2-star Weak Foot: 3-star

And as for the Level 30 rewards:

Level 30

Kevin Lasagna

Screenshot by Gamepur

Team: Hellas Verona (Serie A)

Hellas Verona (Serie A) Alternate Positions: CF

CF Skill Moves : 4-star

: 4-star Weak Foot: 4-star

Scott McTominay

Screenshot by Gamepur

Team: Manchester United (Premier League)

Manchester United (Premier League) Alternate Positions: CM

CM Skill Moves : 3-star

: 3-star Weak Foot: 4-star

Nacho Fernandez

Screenshot by Gamepur

Team: Real Madrid (Serie A)

Real Madrid (Serie A) Alternate Positions: LB

LB Skill Moves : 2-star

: 2-star Weak Foot: 4-star

26,600 XP is required for Level 15, and 100,000 XP is needed to hit Level 30. XP can be obtained by playing games and, in turn, completing objectives.

Recommendations

Let’s start with the Level 15 rewards. All three are essentially depth options, but the 85 OVR Tim Leibold caught our eye. Not only would be a great fit for the MLS-themed teams, but he possesses very good Pace and adequate enough Defense to be a decent fit on the back end. If we had to pick one right off the bat, it’s the Sporting KC back.

Now, let’s move on to the Level 30 cards. Each of the three Level 30 items are rather solid. We are going to with the Scott McTominay card. For one, McTominay is a very well-balanced card that can slot in either at CDM or CM. That 88 OVR card has enough Pace and playmaking ability to be a threat on FUT teams, so we’re going to have to opt with the Manchester United midfielder.

The FIFA 23 Football Nostalgia is slated to end on April 27.