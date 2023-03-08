FIFA 23: How to complete Icon Gianluca Zambrotta SBC – Requirements and solutions

One of Italian’s greatest football icons now has an Icon card in FIFA 23. An 89 OVR player item of former Juventus star and 2006 FIFA World Cup champion Gianluca Zambrotta is now available in Football Ultimate Team. So, how can you add Zambrotta to your FUT team? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Icon Zambrotta SBC

To complete this Icon SBC in full, FIFA players will need to complete eight different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Born Legend

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player quality – Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player quality – Exactly Silver

Bianconeri

Starting players – 11

Juventus players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Faithful Soldier

Starting players – 11

AC Milan players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Top-notch

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

League Legend

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

League Finesse

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

87-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 575,000 Coins. The first two are rather simple, but here’s a look at some potential solutions for the remaining parts of this SBC:

Bianconeri

CB Sebastian Coates (82 OVR)

CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CB Bremer (83 OVR)

Faithful Soldier

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

CDM Sandro Tonali (84 OVR)

LW Lorenzo Insigne (84 OVR)

Top-notch

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

CM Koke (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LW Lorenzo Insigne (84 OVR)

CB Giorgio Chiellini (84 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

TOTW ST Anderson Talisca (87 OVR)

League Legend

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CB Diego Carlos (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

LW Lorenzo Insigne (84 OVR)

CB Giorgio Chiellini (84 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

League Finesse

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

CB Giorgio Chiellini (84 OVR)

LW Lorenzo Insigne (84 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

CAM Bernardo Silva (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

LW Lorenzo Insigne (84 OVR)

CB Giorgio Chiellini (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 27.