FIFA 23: How to complete POTM Niclas Füllkrug & Serge Gnabry SBCs – Requirements and solutions

The Bundesliga is currently paused for the FIFA World Cup, but there is still active FIFA 23 content in FUT that features some of the best from the league. Two new Squad Building Challenges, that feature Werder Bremen’s Niclas Füllkrug (86 OVR) and Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry (87 OVR), are now available for a limited time in Football Ultimate Team. So, how can you get both? Let’s take a look.

How to complete POTM Niclas Füllkrug SBC

Here’s a look at the 86 OVR Füllkrug:

Screenshot by Gamepur

For reference, here are the stats for the 84 OVR Füllkrug that dropped last month:

Screenshot by Gamepur

This SBC, much like with the October one for the Bundesliga, will require just one lineup. Here are the requirements:

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

TOTW players – Min. 1

85+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

POTM Niclas Füllkrug Solutions

This SBC will cost around 18,000-20,000 Coins. If you’re looking for a budget striker, you could do much worse. Here’s a look at solutions for this challenge:

LB Christian Gunter (80 OVR)

GK Bernd Leno (80 OVR)

GK Stefan Ortega (80 OVR)

GK Neto (81 OVR)

GK Nick Pope (81 OVR)

GK Jose Sa (81 OVR)

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

GK Andre Onana (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

TOTW GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)

How to complete POTM Serge Gnabry SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here are the requirements for the Serge Gnabry challenge:

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

85+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

POTM Serge Gnabry Solutions

GK Jose Sa (81 OVR)

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

GK Andre Onana (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

GK David Soria (82 OVR)

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Niklas Sule (85 OVR)

The Füllkrug SBC will expire on December 17. Gnabry’s POTM SBC will expire on January 8.