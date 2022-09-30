FIFA 23: How to complete POTM Kim Min-Jae SBC – Requirements and solutions

The first Serie A Player of the Month (POTM) card has been awarded in FIFA 23, and it belongs to Napoli back Kim Min-Jae. A new 82 OVR player item of Min-Jae is now available in Football Ultimate Team, and it can be obtained via a new Squad Building Challenge. So, what do you need to do to get this SBC done? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus some helpful solutions.

How to complete POTM Min-Jae SBC

To complete this Player of the Month SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

Napoli players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Serie A

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 50,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Tactical Emulation

RW Matteo Politano (81 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

CB Mathias Ginter (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

ST Raul Jimenez (82 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

RB Ricardo Pereira (83 OVR)

CAM David Silva (83 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

Serie A

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on October 30.