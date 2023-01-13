FIFA 23: How to complete Centurions Domenico Berardi Objectives challenge

The latest FIFA 23 Objectives challenge dropped, and it features a key piece of Sassuolo’s starting XI. A new 87 OVR Centurions card of midfielder Domenico Berardi is now in FUT, and can be obtained by completing this Objectives. So, how can you get the 87 OVR Berardi that possesses 5-star Skill Moves? Let’s take a look at the objectives.

How to complete Berardi Objectives challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete this Centurions challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these will need to be completed in either Squad Battles or Rivals. This means that this challenge can be done solely through offline play, online, or a mix.

The four objectives are as follows:

Scoring Genius – Score eight goals using Serie A players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack and 300 XP) Midfield Touch – Assist four goals using Midfielders (LM/RM/CM/CDM/CAM) in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and XP) Highlight Play – Score and assist using an Italian player in three separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Two Rare Gold Players Pack and 300 XP) Win 6 – Win six Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 87 OVR Berardi.

There’s not much to this particular challenge; just rack up wins and make sure Serie A players up front to help with the ‘Scoring Genius’ objective. Not to mention, make sure to break out your best ball-handling and passing midfielders to get the ‘Midfield Touch’ objective complete.

This challenge is slated to expire on January 20.