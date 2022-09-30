FIFA 23: How to complete POTM Marcus Rashford SBC – Requirements and solutions

The first Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) Squad Building Challenge for FIFA 23 went live on September 30. The recipient of the award, and a special 84 OVR player item, is budding Manchester United star Marcus Rashford. So, how can you obtain this card that features the young English striker? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus some helpful solutions.

Related: How chemistry works in FIFA 23, explained

How to complete POTM Rashford SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Player of the Month SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Manchester United

Starting players – 11

Manchester United players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

England

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 125,000 Coins. It’s a steep price for an 84 OVR card, albeit one that featured a popular and quick player like Rashford. This card, though, does have 5* Skill Moves.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Manchester City

LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

England

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

Premier League

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR)

CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (86 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (87 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on October 30.