FIFA 23: How to complete Centurions James Tavernier SBC – Requirements and solutions

A new FIFA 23 Centurions Squad Building Challenge officially went live on January 12. This one should get a bit of attention, as it features one of the more balanced and quicker defenders in FUT, in Rangers FC RB James Tavernier. An 87 OVR card featuring Tavernier is the primary prize for this SBC, but there’s also a hidden reward here as well. So, how can you get both? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus some helpful solutions.

How to complete Centurions Tavernier SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two sets of lineups that need to be completed, in order to get 87 OVR Centurions Tavernier. The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Ryan Kent

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

We should note that the reward for completing this specific lineup is an 85 OVR Centurions card of Tavernier’s teammate from Rangers FC, Ryan Kent. Thus, FUT players can receive two Centurions cards for completing this SBC in full.

England

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

There are no Chemistry requirements for either SBC.

Solutions for Centurions Tavernier SBC

Expect this challenge to cost about 65,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Ryan Kent

GK Bernd Leno (80 OVR)

GK Jose Sa (81 OVR)

RW Carlos Vela (81 OVR)

RW Gareth Bale (81 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsale (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

GK Andre Onana (82 OVR)

TOTW Sverrir Ingi Ingason (83 OVR)

England

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CM Jordan Henderson (83 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

TOTW GK Alban Lafont (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on January 19.