FIFA 23: How to complete Centurions Raul Garcia SBC – Requirements and solutions

The FIFA 23 Centurions promo is in full swing, as another Squad Building Challenge was released to FUT players on January 10. A new 87 OVR Centurions card of Athletic Club striker Raul Garcia is now available in Football Ultimate Team for a limited time. So, how can you add the 36-year-old Spanish striker to your collection? Let’s go over the requirements, plus some solutions that should be of help.

How to complete Centurions Garcia SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Centurions SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one lineup of 11 players. The lineup, which is set to the 4-2-3-1 formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 20,000 Coins. It’s a very reasonable price a striker that possesses 4-star Skill Moves, as well as good Pace, Shooting, and Passing. Not one stat on this card stands out, but it does have a well-balanced layout. Budget players should give a long look at this Squad Building Challenge.

Here’s a look at a solution:

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

GK Andre Onana (82 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

TOTW GK Alban Lafont (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on January 24.