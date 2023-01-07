FIFA 23: How to complete Centurions Martin Terrier SBC – Requirements and solutions

FIFA 23 and FUT players who rock with a Ligue 1-themed team should be a bit excited for the latest Centurions Squad Building Challenge. This one’s primary reward is an 88 OVR card of Stade Rennais FC LW Martin Terrier. Terrier’s 88 OVR card includes 93 Pace, and 4-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot ratings. So, how can you add this card to your collection? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus some solutions.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete Centurions Riyad Mahrez SBC – Requirements and solutions

How to complete Centurions Terrier SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two sets of lineups that need to be completed, in order to get 88 OVR Centurions Terrier. The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Ligue 1

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

There are no Chemistry requirements for either SBC.

Solutions for Centurions Terrier SBC

Expect this challenge to cost about 45,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Ligue 1

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CAM David Silva (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

Top Form

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CM Jordan Henderson (83 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

TOTW GK Alban Lafont (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on January 20.