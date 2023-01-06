FIFA 23: How to complete Centurions Riyad Mahrez SBC – Requirements and solutions

In addition to a new Objectives challenge, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team dropped a new Centurions Squad Building Challenge on January 6. This SBC features an 89 OVR card of Manchester City RW Riyad Mahrez. So, how can you add this card to your collection? Let’s take a look at the requirements, some solutions that should be assistance.

How to complete Centurions Mahrez SBC

Much like with Centurions Peter Gulacsi, the Manchester City RW was rumored to receive an upgraded card during this promo. That turned out to be true on the first day of the event.

To complete this Centurions SBC in full, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

Manchester City players – Min. 1

86+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 280,000 Coins. Here are solutions for the three components of this SBC:

Tactical Emulation

GK Andre Onana (82 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

CM Koke (83 OVR)

CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

CB Aymeric Laporte (86 OVR)

Top Form

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

TOTW ST Taremi (87 OVR)

Premier League

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on January 20.