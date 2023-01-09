Who are the nominees for the FIFA 23 Team of the Year? – Full list

The FIFA 23 Team of the Year (TOTY) vote is slated to begin later in January, as users will have the chance to select 11 players to be a part of the ultimate squad. But who exactly are the nominees? It’s a pretty hefty list, so let’s sort through the full list by position.

Goalkeepers

Thibaut Courtois

Gregor Kobel

Mike Maignan

Alisson

Ederson

Wojciech Szczęsny

Kevin Trapp

Yassine Bounou

Hugo Lloris

Emilino Martínez

Defenders

Marcos Acuña

Marquinhos

Cristiano Biraghi

João Cancelo

Jonathan Clauss

Thiago Silva

Alphonso Davies

Jeremie Frimpong

Éder Militão

Rúben Dias

Grimaldo

Achraf Hakimi

Theo Hernández

Reece James

Kalidou Koulibaly

Nicolás Otamendi

Gleison Bremer

Niklas Süle

Fikayo Tomori

Kieran Trippier

Virgil van Dijk

Joško Gvardiol

Jules Koundé

Cristian Romero

Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders

Nicolò Barella

Jude Bellingham

Steven Berghuis

Marcelo Brozović

Bernardo Silva

Kevin De Bruyne

Moussa Diaby

Nabil Fekir

Seko Fofana

Pedri

Vincenzo Grifo

Rodri

Daichi Kamada

Joshua Kimmich

Filip Kostić

Toni Kroos

Merino

Sergej Milinković-Savić

Luka Modrić

Martin Ødegaard

Parejo

Lorenzo Pellegrini

Declan Rice

Bukayo Saka

Aurélien Tchouaméni

Sandro Tonali

Federico Valverde

Casemiro

Sofyan Amrabat

Bruno Fernandes

Ritsu Doan

Enzo Fernández

Ivan Perišić

Adrian Rabiot

Attackers

Iago Aspas

Wissam Ben Yedder

Karim Benzema

Rafael Leão

Neymar Jr.

Vinicius Jr.

Ousmane Dembélé

João Félix

Gabriel Jesus

Phil Foden

Cody Gakpo

Erling Haaland

Borja Iglesias

Ciro Immobile

Harry Kane

Randal Kolo Muani

Dejan Kulusevski

Robert Lewandowski

Sadio Mané

Lautaro Martínez

Kylian Mbappé

Lionel Messi

Christopher Nkunku

Darwin Núñez

Victor Osimhen

Mohammed Salah

Heung Min Son

Martin Terrier

Dušan Vlahović

Olivier Giroud

Antoine Griezmann

The full list was unveiled on January 9, alongside release plans for the event. Voting for the FIFA 23 Team of the Year will run for one week. It will begin at 11 AM EST on January 10 and conclude on January 17 at 3 AM EST. The TOTY XI will be released on January 19.