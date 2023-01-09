Who are the nominees for the FIFA 23 Team of the Year? – Full list
Ready for the TOTY?
The FIFA 23 Team of the Year (TOTY) vote is slated to begin later in January, as users will have the chance to select 11 players to be a part of the ultimate squad. But who exactly are the nominees? It’s a pretty hefty list, so let’s sort through the full list by position.
Goalkeepers
- Thibaut Courtois
- Gregor Kobel
- Mike Maignan
- Alisson
- Ederson
- Wojciech Szczęsny
- Kevin Trapp
- Yassine Bounou
- Hugo Lloris
- Emilino Martínez
Defenders
- Marcos Acuña
- Marquinhos
- Cristiano Biraghi
- João Cancelo
- Jonathan Clauss
- Thiago Silva
- Alphonso Davies
- Jeremie Frimpong
- Éder Militão
- Rúben Dias
- Grimaldo
- Achraf Hakimi
- Theo Hernández
- Reece James
- Kalidou Koulibaly
- Nicolás Otamendi
- Gleison Bremer
- Niklas Süle
- Fikayo Tomori
- Kieran Trippier
- Virgil van Dijk
- Joško Gvardiol
- Jules Koundé
- Cristian Romero
- Dayot Upamecano
Midfielders
- Nicolò Barella
- Jude Bellingham
- Steven Berghuis
- Marcelo Brozović
- Bernardo Silva
- Kevin De Bruyne
- Moussa Diaby
- Nabil Fekir
- Seko Fofana
- Pedri
- Vincenzo Grifo
- Rodri
- Daichi Kamada
- Joshua Kimmich
- Filip Kostić
- Toni Kroos
- Merino
- Sergej Milinković-Savić
- Luka Modrić
- Martin Ødegaard
- Parejo
- Lorenzo Pellegrini
- Declan Rice
- Bukayo Saka
- Aurélien Tchouaméni
- Sandro Tonali
- Federico Valverde
- Casemiro
- Sofyan Amrabat
- Bruno Fernandes
- Ritsu Doan
- Enzo Fernández
- Ivan Perišić
- Adrian Rabiot
Attackers
- Iago Aspas
- Wissam Ben Yedder
- Karim Benzema
- Rafael Leão
- Neymar Jr.
- Vinicius Jr.
- Ousmane Dembélé
- João Félix
- Gabriel Jesus
- Phil Foden
- Cody Gakpo
- Erling Haaland
- Borja Iglesias
- Ciro Immobile
- Harry Kane
- Randal Kolo Muani
- Dejan Kulusevski
- Robert Lewandowski
- Sadio Mané
- Lautaro Martínez
- Kylian Mbappé
- Lionel Messi
- Christopher Nkunku
- Darwin Núñez
- Victor Osimhen
- Mohammed Salah
- Heung Min Son
- Martin Terrier
- Dušan Vlahović
- Olivier Giroud
- Antoine Griezmann
The full list was unveiled on January 9, alongside release plans for the event. Voting for the FIFA 23 Team of the Year will run for one week. It will begin at 11 AM EST on January 10 and conclude on January 17 at 3 AM EST. The TOTY XI will be released on January 19.