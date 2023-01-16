FIFA 23: How to complete Centurions Stefan Radu SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s a new day in FIFA 23 and Football Ultimate Team, and that brings a new Centurions Squad Building Challenge. A new 87 OVR Centurions card of Latium (Lazio) CB Stefan Radu can now be obtained in FUT, by way of completing his new SBC. So, how can you add the Belgium defender to your collection? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus some solutions that should be of help.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete Centurions Alex Fernandez SBC – Requirements and solutions

How to complete Centurions Radu SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

Centurions Stefan Radu possesses 3-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot ratings.

To complete this Centurions SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one lineup of 11 players. The lineup, which is set to the 4-3-3 formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

85+ OVR players – Min. 2

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions for Centurions Stefan Radu SBC

This SBC will cost around 30,000 Coins. Radu has relatively solid stats, highlighted by 82 Pace, 83 Physical, and 88 Defense. Given the price, it’s not bad value should one need a solid defender that can move the ball and possesses good pace.

Here’s a look at a solution:

GK Andre Onana (82 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

GK David Soria (82 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerreiro (82 OVR)

ST Raul Jimenez (82 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on January 23.