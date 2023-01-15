FIFA 23: How to complete Centurions Alex Fernandez SBC – Requirements and solutions

A new FIFA 23 Centurions Squad Building Challenge went live in Football Ultimate Team on January 15. This one features yet another player from the LaLiga, as FUT users can get their hands on an 87 OVR player item of Cadiz CF CAM Alex Fernandez. So, how can you add 87 OVR Fernandez to your collection? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus some helpful solutions that should be of assistance.

How to complete Centurions Fernandez SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

Centurions Alex Fernandez possesses 4-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot ratings.

To complete this Centurions SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one lineup of 11 players. The lineup, which is set to the 4-1-2-1-2 formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 40,000 Coins. Much like a fellow LaLiga footballer in Centurions Raul Garcia, this card has a nice, well-balanced attribute layout. 86 Dribbling and 88 Passing are quite serviceable for a CAM, as is the 85 Shooting stat. It’s worth noting that Fernandez can also play CM and LM thanks to alternate positions.

Here’s a look at a solution:

CB Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

TOTW GK Jasper Cillessen (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on January 22.