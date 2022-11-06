FIFA 23: How to complete Dynamic Duo Bruun Larsen & Nikolas Nartey Objectives challenge

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup coming later in November, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team are releasing international-teamed content in Football Ultimate Team. On November 6, a new Dynamic Duo Objectives challenge dropped, featuring Denmark national team players Bruun Larsen and Nikolas Nartey. So, how can you complete this challenge? Let’s take a look.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete Dynamic Duo Alfred Duncan & Emmanuel Gyasi Objectives challenge

How to complete Larsen and Nartey Objectives challenge

First off, let’s take a look at the two cards:

Bruun Larsen

Screenshot by Gamepur

Nikolas Nartey

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete this Dynamic Duos challenge, you must complete five separate objectives. All of these will need to be completed in the Managerial Masterpiece friendly. Here, users will compete against online Friendly competition, using teams that meet a certain set of objectives.

The five objectives are as follows:

Two-Footed – Score four goals using players with min. 4* Weak Foot in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Two Players Pack) Danish Backing – Assist four goals with players from Denmark in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Small Gold Players Pack) Goal Counter – Score 12 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are Gold Pack and 85 OVR Nikolas Nartey) Steady Delivery – Assist using Dynamic Duo Nartey in four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Small Electrum Players Pack) Win 8 – Win eight separate matches with Dynamic Duo Nartey in your starting lineup in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Two Rare Gold Players Pack)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 85 OVR Bruun Larsen.

Here are the requirements needed to play in the Managerial Masterpiece friendly:

Team Overall Rating: Max. 80 OVR

Max. 80 OVR 88+ OVR players: Max. 1

Max. 1 Bronze players: Exactly 0

Exactly 0 Loan players: Max. 1

Several of these objectives are relatively straight-forward. However, you will need to assist with players from Denmark for this challenge, as well as score with 4* Weak Foot players. Notable footballers in FUT from Denmark include Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, and Simon Kjær. And, stack the attacker positions with your best Weak Foot players to maximize scoring chances needed to complete the ‘Two-Footed’ objective.

This challenge is slated to expire on December 23.