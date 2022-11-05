FIFA 23: How to complete Dynamic Duo Alfred Duncan & Emmanuel Gyasi Objectives challenge

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup coming up later this month, it makes sense for EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team to get in the mood. Two players from Ghana’s national team, Alfred Duncan and Emmanuel Gyasi, are the subjects of the latest Dynamic Duo objectives challenge. FUT players can now attempt to obtain 85 OVR cards of both Duncan and Gyasi, just by playing the game. But what exactly needs to be done? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Duncan and Gyasi Objectives challenge

First off, let’s take a look at the two cards:

Alfred Duncan

Emmanuel Gyasi

In order to complete this Dynamic Duos challenge, you must complete five separate objectives. All of these will need to be completed in either Squad Battles or Rivals. This means that this challenge can be done solely through offline play, online, or a mix.

The five objectives are as follows:

Quick Impact – Score four goals using players with min. 80 PAS in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is Two Rare Gold Players Pack) Ghanaian Technician – Assist four goals using a player from Ghana in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is Small Electrum Players Pack) Perfect Ten – Score 19 goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 85 OVR Emmanuel Gyasi) Strong Performance – Assist using Dynamic Duo Gyasi in three separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is Two Players Pack) Win 8 – Win eight separate matches with Dynamic Duo Gyasi in your starting lineup in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is Small Rare Gold Players Pack)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 85 OVR Alfred Duncan.

Several of these objectives are relatively straight-forward. However, you will need to score with players from Ghana for this challenge. Notable footballers in FUT, aside from Gyasi or Duncan, include Thomas Partey and Inaki Williams.

This challenge is slated to expire on December 23.