FIFA 23: How to complete Dynamic Duos Alfonso Espino & Cristhian Stuani Objectives challenge

On November 4, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 released a new Dynamic Duos challenge. This one is a Dynamic Duos Objectives challenge, and it actually features two players from different clubs, but the same country. Uruguayan national team players Alfonso Espino and Cristhian Stuani are the focus for this challenge, as FUT users can claim 85 OVR cards of both of these players. How can you do that? Let’s take a look,

How to complete Alfonso and Stuani Objectives challenge

First off, let’s take a look at the two cards:

Alfonso Espino

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cristhian Stuani

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete this Dynamic Duos challenge, you must complete five separate objectives. All of these will need to be completed in the Managerial Masterpiece friendly. Here, users will compete against online Friendly competition, using teams that meet a certain set of objectives.

The five objectives are as follows:

Expert Passer– Assist four Through Balls using players with min. 80 PAS in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Two Rare Gold Players Pack) Uruguayan Goal Scorer – Score four goals with Uruguayan players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Small Electrum Players Pack) Consistent Finisher – Score 12 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are Gold Pack and 85 OVR Cristhian Stuani) Clean Touch – Score using Dynamic Duo Stuani in four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Gold Players Pack) Win 8 – Win eight separate matches with Dynamic Duo Stuani in your starting lineup in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards is Two Rare Gold Players Pack)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 85 OVR Alfonso Espino.

Here are the requirements needed to play in the Managerial Masterpiece friendly:

Team Overall Rating: Max. 80 OVR

Max. 80 OVR 88+ OVR players: Max. 1

Max. 1 Bronze players: Exactly 0

Exactly 0 Loan players: Max. 1

Several of these objectives are relatively straight-forward. However, you will need to score with players from Uruguay for this challenge. Notable footballers in FUT from Uruguay include Luis Suarez, Federico Valverde, Darwin Nunez, and Rodrigo Bentancur.

This challenge is slated to expire on December 23.