How will chemistry work in FIFA 23

In past FIFA games, chemistry is how well your players gel together. You wanted to have players from the same nation or league next to each other to get them playing to their best ability. That often led to players feeling a bit hamstrung in their team-building. For example, if you want to play Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland together, you’d need to place specific players next to them, or else they’d lose stats because of their non-existent chemistry. FIFA 23 is changing the game in a major way. You’ll no longer be locked into certain leagues or nations if you want to use your favorite players. Here’s how Chemistry works in FIFA 23.

What’s different about chemistry in FIFA 23

Image by EA Sports

When you boot up FIFA 23 for the first time, you won’t see the familiar lines between players representing their link to each other. Instead, you’ll notice that they have a new icon that contains zero to three diamonds. This is how FIFA 23 shows chemistry. If you have zero diamonds, you have zero chemistry, with three being the max. Importantly, even on zero chemistry, your attributes won’t be negatively affected. If you were really hoping to play Harry Kane as a centerback, we guess this is your year.

The way you build up this chemistry is similar to years past, but with some important changes. No longer do your players have to be next to each other in a formation to link. In the overview video, the developers gave the example of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson. The Liverpool fullbacks are one of the strongest links in the world, but in previous FIFAs that wasn’t reflected.

FIFA 23 corrects that and you’ll get a boost from playing them together. This means there’s a new tab on the lefthand side of the squad screen that tells you how many players you have in your club from a specific league, nation, or country. As you add players that match, your overall chemistry will go up until you hit the cap. In short, FIFA 23 will provide players with tons of new squad-building opportunities due to the opening up of the chemistry system.

In previous FIFAs, Icons and Heroes were used to get around some chemistry requirements and they’ll fill a similar role here. Instead of linking to anyone, they will now provide an additional chemistry point in either their nation (Icon) or league (Hero). For example, if you have Ronaldinho in your squad, he will automatically give you two points toward Brazilian chemistry, making it easy to combine him with players like Eder Militao or Alisson.

The final thing to note is that Squad Building Challenges won’t really be changing much. In previous FIFAs, SBCs heavily relied on chemistry and that will still be the case moving forward, but the maximum chemistry will now be 33. The dev team did say that some SBCs might ask for chemistry points per player, which would change the math slightly, but it will still be similar to what you’ve seen in the past.