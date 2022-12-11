FIFA 23: How to complete Dynamic Duos Ao Tanaka & Daichi Kamada SBC – Requirements and solutions

On December 11, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released two new Dynamic Duos Squad Building Challenges in Football Ultimate Team. Japan national team midfielder Ao Tanaka (85 OVR) and Daichi Kamada (86 OVR) are the focus for the SBC, as FIFA players can add two skilled midfielders to that FUT collection. So, how can you get the two Dynamic Duos cards? Let’s go over the requirements, plus solutions to help with this challenge.

How to complete Tanaka and Kamada SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements. However, the reward for each lineup is the card that corresponds with a player. For example, the Tanaka card can be obtained by completing just Tanaka’s lineup. If you want both cards, you’ll need to complete both.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Ao Tanaka

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Daichi Kamada

Starting players – 11

85+ OVR players – Min. 1

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 40,000 Coins between the two. Tanaka’s SBC will cost about 10,000 and Kamada’s will go for around 30,000.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Ao Tanaka

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

ST Raul Jimenez (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CAM David Silva (83 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

Daichi Kamada

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

TOTW GK Gregor Kobel (85 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on December 23.