FIFA 23: How to complete Dynamic Duos Amine Harit & Jawad El Yamiq SBC – Requirements and solutions

Morocco has shocked the football world, upsetting both Spain and Portugal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup to head to the semifinals. Before Morocco takes on France, FIFA 23 players will have a chance to add two players from the national team to that FUT roster. Midfielder Amine Harit (86 OVR) and center back Jawad El Yamiq (85 OVR) have new Dynamic Duos cards in Football Ultimate Team. Here’s how you can add both to your collection.

How to complete Harit and El Yamiq SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements. However, the reward for each lineup is the card that corresponds with a player. For example, the Harit card can be obtained by completing just Harit’s lineup. If you want both cards, you’ll need to complete both.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Amine Harit

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Jawad El Yamiq

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 125,000 Coins between the two. Yamiq’s SBC will cost around 60,000, about 20,000 more than the one for Amine Harit.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Amine Harit

RB Ricardo Pereira (83 OVR)

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

TOTW CM Steven Berghuis (84 OVR)

Jawad El Yamiq

CM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on December 23.