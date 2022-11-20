FIFA 23: How to complete Dynamic Duos Ethan Ampadu and Harry Wilson SBC – Requirements and solutions

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has officially kicked off, and Wales has a chance to do some damage in Qatar. Two of the Welsh national team’s players, Ethan Ampadu and Harry Wilson, have new 85 OVR cards in FIFA 23’s Football Ultimate Team. Both can be obtained by completing a new Squad Building Challenge, and here’s how you can get Ampadu and Wilson on your team?

How to complete Ampadu and Wilson SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements. However, the reward for each lineup is the card that corresponds with a player. For example, the Wilson card can be obtained by completing just Wilson’s lineup. If you want both cards, you’ll need to complete both.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Ethan Ampadu

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Harry Wilson

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

TOTW players – Min. 1

84+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 40,000 Coins, 20,000 for each player.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Ethan Ampadu

GK Andre Onana (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (83 OVR)

CDM Konrad Laimer (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

TOTW CM Antonio Candreva (83 OVR)

Harry Wilson

RW Matteo Politano (81 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

CB Mathias Ginter (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

ST Raul Jimenez (82 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CAM David Silva (83 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

TOTW RM Otavio (84 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on December 23.