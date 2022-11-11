FIFA 23 FUT Season 2 World Cup Level 15 and 30 Storyline Player Rewards – Which cards should you choose?

The FIFA 23 FUT World Cup promo launched on November 11, and it came with a ton of new content. Among the content included are a new Objectives challenge, several SBCs, and the start of Season 2. Season 2 offers FUT players a chance to obtain two new Storyline players. Which ones should you choose? Let’s take a look at the cards, and then go over our recommendations.

FIFA 23 FUT Season 2 Level 15 and 30 Storyline Player Rewards

Much like Season 1 in FIFA 23, FIFA 23 players can choose from one of three players at Level 15. The players are:

Level 15

Mohammed Kudus

Team: Ajax (Eredivisie)

Ajax (Eredivisie) Alternate Positions: CM

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cameron Carter-Vickers

Team: Celtic (Scottish Premiership)

Alternate Positions: None

Screenshot by Gamepur

Moussa Djitte

Team: Austin FC (MLS)

Alternate Positions: CF

Screenshot by Gamepur

And as for the Level 30 rewards:

Level 30

Leandro Paredes

Team: Juventus (Serie A)

Alternate Positions: CM

Screenshot by Gamepur

Andre Silva

Team: RB Leipzig (Bundesliga)

Alternate Positions: CF

Screenshot by Gamepur

Leander Dendoncker

Team: Aston Villa (Premier League)

Alternate Positions: CM

Screenshot by Gamepur

26,600 XP is required for Level 15, and 100,000 XP is needed to hit Level 30. XP can be obtained by playing games and, in turn, completing objectives. Also, keep in mind that there are two World Cup swap tokens in the Season 2 reward path. One is at Level 5, while the other can be found at Level 18.

Recommendations

Let’s start with the Level 15 rewards. This is a tough one, as both Mohammed Kudus and Mousa Djitte look like strong candidates. Kudus has incredible Pace for a midfielder, to go along with very strong Dribbling and Physical. As for Djitte, the Austin FC striker can be a solid budget option. That is thanks to solid Dribbling stats and great speed.

We would, though, go with Kudus. Djitte has just 3-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot ratings — not the best for a striker. Kudus has a 4-star Skill Moves rating and has decent enough Defense to where he can be used as a dynamic attacking midfielder, or as a balanced threat in a pinch.

For this season’s Level 30 rewards, EA is offering three players from major leagues, a nice change of pace from Season 1. All are actually decent options for FUT. Leandro Paredes is a really good CDM, while Leander Dendocker has no real flaws for a center-back. Lastly, RB Leipzig striker Andre Silva can be a strong option for a sniper and does have both 4-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot ratings.

This is a tough decision for sure, but we would actually go with Leander Dendocker. It’s close, but Dendoncker can be a fine defender and should retain some longevity.

Season 1 is slated to end on December 22.