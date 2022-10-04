FIFA 23: How to complete POTM Cody Gakpo SBC – Requirements and solutions

The first Eredivisie Player of the Month Squad Building Challenge is live in FIFA 23, and it features one of the league’s best players. PSV LW Cody Gakpo is the recipient, and a new 86 OVR player item that features the Dutchman is now available in FIFA. So, how can you complete this SBC and unlock 86 OVR Cody Gakpo? Here’s what you will need to do.

How to complete POTM Cody Gakpo SBC

In order to complete this Player of the Month Squad Building Challenge, FUT players will need to complete just one lineup. This lineup is set to the 4-3-1-2 formation.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Starting players – 11

Netherlands players – Min. 1

85+ OVR players – Min. 2

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 25,000 Coins. If you can make the Chemistry work, it’s certainly not a bad card. Gakpo’s 86 OVR POTM item has 89 Pace, alongside 4* Skill Moves and 4* Weak Foot. Even as a sub, POTM Gakpo should retain good value in FUT for a good amount of time.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LW Cody Gakpo (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

LW Lorenzo Insigne (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CB Niklas Sule (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on October 17.