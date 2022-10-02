FIFA 23: How to complete POTM Federico Valverde SBC – Requirements and solutions

Federico Valverde is one of LaLiga’s brighest and best, and now he has a Player of the Month in FIFA 23. On October 2, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released an 86 OVR Player of the Month card of the Real Madrid star. This item can be obtained via completing a Squad Building Challenge. So, how can you get 86 OVR Valverde? Let’s take a look.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete POTM Marcus Rashford SBC – Requirements and solutions

How to complete POTM Valverde SBC

To complete this Player of the Month SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Real Madrid

Starting players – 11

Real Madrid players – Min. 1

86+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

87+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

87-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

88+ OVR players – Min. 2

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 225,000 Coins. This card does have 4* Weak Foot and strong Pace, but that is a rather steep price to pay for an 86 OVR.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Real Madrid

LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

LaLiga

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

CB Leonardi Bonucci (84 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on November 2.