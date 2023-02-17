FIFA 23: How to complete Europa League RTTF Moussa Diaby SBC – Requirements and solutions

With the Champions League and Europa League back in action, the FIFA 23 team is releasing special cards in Football Ultimate Team that features players from teams involved in the various tournaments. On February 17, a new 88 OVR card of Leverkusen RM Moussa Diaby was made available. So, how can you add Diaby to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete RTTF Diaby SBC

Road to the Final Diaby possesses 3-star Weak Foot and 4-star Skill Moves ratings

This SBC will require just one lineup. The requirements for this lineup, set to the 4-5-1 formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Solutions

This SBC will cost around 90,000 Coins as of this writing. It’s a steep price for a 88 OVR RM, normally. But Diaby owns incredible Speed, and can play either LM or RM, or LW or RW. A versatile player that can wreck havoc on the outside, Diaby can be a very valuable card in FUT. That is especially true if Leverkusen can make it to at least the Round of 16, which would secure Diaby at least a +1 OVR upgrade.

Here’s a look at a potential solution:

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

CB Giorgio Chiellini (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

TOTW ST Teji Savanier (87 OVR)

TOTW ST Jonathan David (87 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This Squad Building Challenge will expire on February 24.