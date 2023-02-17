FIFA 23: How to complete Moments Donny van de Beek Objectives challenge

It’s UEFA Champions League season, so why not get in the mood with a new FIFA 23 Objectives challenge? To commemorate his goal in the quarterfinals of the 2019 UEFA Champions League against Juventus, a new 87 OVR Moments card of Manchester United CM Donny van de Beek is now available in FUT for a limited time. So, how can you get van de Beek? Let’s take a look.

How to complete van de Beek Objectives challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

Moments van de Keek possesses 3-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot attributes.

In order to complete this Moments challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these will need to be completed in either Squad Battles or Rivals. This means that this challenge can be done solely through single-player action, online multiplayer, or a mix.

The four objectives are as follows:

Oranje – Score eight goals using Dutch players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 80+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack and 300 XP) Bullseye – Score a Finesse goal in four separate Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack and XP) Skilled Playmaker – Assist six goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having at least three Premier League players with min. 83 DRI in your starting squad (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP) Winning Feeling – Win eight Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having min. three Dutch players in your starting squad (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 87 OVR van de Beek.

This challenge does have a couple of moving parts, but one should stack the lineup with Dutch and Premier League players in order to get it done quickly. Not to mention, players with 83 Dribbling that are from the Premier League are also a must. Per FUTBIN, there are some cheap players like Julian Alvarez and Adama Traore that meet the 83 DRI requirement. Cody Gakpo, meanwhile, has an 83 OVR Liverpool base card that has 84 Dribbling.

This challenge is slated to expire on February 24.