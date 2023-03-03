FIFA 23: How to complete Fantasy FUT Amine Gouiri Objectives challenge

It’s time for the Fantasy FUT promo in FIFA 23. The first batch of Fantasy FUT cards dropped on March 3, and one of those items is an 87 OVR item of Stade Rennais FC LM Amine Gouiri. So, how can you get the young French star and him to your collection? Let’s take a look at the Objectives that are attached to this card.

How to complete Amine Gouiri Objectives challenge

Fantasy FUT Gouiri possesses 3-star Weak Foot and 4-star Skill Moves attributes.

In order to complete this Fantasy FUT challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these will need to be completed in either Squad Battles or Rivals. This means that this challenge can be done solely through single-player action, online multiplayer, or a mix.

The four objectives are as follows:

Clear Vision – Assist five goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having at least three players from Ligue 1 in your starting squad (rewards are 80+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack and 300 XP) Creative Attacker – Score and assist using an Attacker from Ligue 1 in four separate Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack and XP) Pure Magic – Score eight goals using players with min. 4* Skill Moves in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP) Winning Mood – Win seven Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having min. three French players in your starting squad (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 87 OVR Gouiri and 300 XP.

There’s not much to this challenge. All that’s really needed is to add Ligue 1 and French players to the lineup and accumulate the required stats. Players like Wissam Ben Yedder, Martin Terrier, and Teji Savanier all meet those requirements, so there’s really no harm in adding the likes of those players so long as one can find an affordable version of that player on the market or in the collection.

This challenge is slated to expire on March 10.