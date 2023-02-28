FIFA 23: How to complete Prime Icon Nemanja Vidic SBC – Requirements and solutions

Paired with Rio Ferdinand, former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic helped form a dominant defense at Old Trafford that helped the club win back-to-back Premier League titles in the mid-2000s. Now, he’s a Prime Icon in FIFA 23. A 90 OVR Prime Icon of Vidic is now available in Football Ultimate Team, and here’s how can you get it.

How to complete Icon Vidic SBC

Prime Vidic has 2-star Skill Moves and 3-star Weak Foot attributes.

To complete this Prime Icon SBC in full, FIFA players will need to complete five different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Born Legend

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player quality – Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player quality – Exactly Silver

Manchester’s Wall

Starting players – 11

Manchester United players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 81

League Legend

Starting players – 11

TOTW or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

86-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 290,000 Coins. The first two are rather simple, so here are solutions for the remaining three components of this SBC:

Manchester’s Wall

RB Diogo Dalot (81 OVR)

GK Adan (81 OVR)

LW Lucas Ocampos (81 OVR)

CAM Mario Götze (81 OVR)

CB Gianluca Mancini (81 OVR)

CB Chris Smalling (81 OVR)

CDM Tomas Soucek (81 OVR)

RW Carlos Vela (81 OVR)

CB Gabriel (81 OVR)

ST Pablo Sanabria (81 OVR)

CM Joao Moutinho (81 OVR)

League Legend

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

CM Koke (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

CB Leonardo Bonucci (84 OVR)

CB Giorgio Chiellini (84 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

TOTW ST Anderson Talisca (87 OVR)

86-Rated Squad

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

CAM Bernardo Silva (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 27.