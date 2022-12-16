FIFA 23: How to complete Flashback Cristiano Ronaldo SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s been a chaotic two years for football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, but EA Sports and FIFA 23 are turning the clock back to simpler times. To celebrate Ronaldo’s debut in the FIFA World Cup in 2006, a new 87 OVR Flashback card of Ronaldo is now available in FUT for a limited time. So how can you get this early version of Cristiano Ronaldo?

How to complete Cristiano Ronaldo SBC

To complete this Flashback SBC in full, FIFA players will need to complete four different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Portugal

Starting players – 11

Portugal players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

85-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

87-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

88-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 500,000 Coins. It’s an extremely high price for an 87 OVR, but it is Ronaldo.

Here’s a look at solutions for this SBC:

Portugal

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (83 OVR)

ST Antoine Griezmann (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

LW Lorenzo Insigne (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

85-Rated Squad

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

CDM Declan Rice (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

CB Niklas Sule (85 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

LB Jordi Alba (85 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

CB Leonardi Bonucci (84 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

88-Rated Squad

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

GK Jan Oblak (89 OVR)

CDM Joshua Kimmich (89 OVR)

ST Harry Kane (89 OVR)

ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on December 30.