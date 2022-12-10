FIFA 23: How to complete World Cup Icon Hristo Stoichkov SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s time for another World Cup Icon in FIFA 23. A new 91 OVR Icon card of legendary FC Barcelona winger Hristo Stoichkov is now available in Football Ultimate Team, and can be obtained by completing a new Squad Building Challenge. So, how can you get the LW who has incredible attributes, alongside 4-star Skill Moves & Weak Foot stats? It’s going to cost you, but here’s the requirements for it.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete World Cup Icon Carles Puyol SBC – Requirements and solutions

How to complete Stoichkov SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this World Cup Icon SBC in full, FIFA players will need to complete eight different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Born Legend

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player quality – Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player quality – Exactly Silver

El Pistolero

Starting players – 11

FC Barcelona players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

League Legend

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

League Finesse

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Top-notch

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

87-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

88-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 660,000 Coins.

The first two are rather simple, but here’s a look at some potential solutions for the main three parts of this SBC:

El Pistolero

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

ST Raul Jimenez (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CAM David Silva (83 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

League Legend

RB Ricardo Pereira (83 OVR)

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

League Finesse

CM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

Top-notch

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

TOTW GK Gregor Kobel (85 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Marco Verrati (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

CB Leonardi Bonucci (84 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

88-Rated Squad

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

GK Jan Oblak (89 OVR)

CDM Joshua Kimmich (89 OVR)

ST Harry Kane (89 OVR)

ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on January 10.